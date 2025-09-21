The adidas Samba’s Stylish Cousin Has Expensive Taste

The adidas Samba 62 is a Samba, yes. However, it’s not as a Samba as you know it.

In response to the white-and-black adidas Samba OG, which has been picking up all the headlines, this model from 1962 has quietly reintroduced itself. And it typically comes in warmer hues than its predecessor, as can be seen in its newest brown suede release.

The familiar low-profile adidas Samba shape stays, only streamlined. Waxed suede does the heavy lifting, catching light with a soft sheen while cream leather adidas stripes and lining sharpen the contrast. The gold SAMBA script? Still there.

You get that nimble, close-to-the-ground stance and a rubber sole that favors feel over foam. The same effortless wearability of the OG Samba, just a little more grown-up.

If the regular Samba is your greatest-hits album, the 62 plays like a remastered deep cut.

Consider it the connoisseur’s Samba pick, a premium throwback that doesn’t need co-branding to feel special.

The latest Samba 62 is available now via adidas’ website and is priced substantially higher than the usual OG Samba, at $330.

