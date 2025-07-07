adidas Denim-fied the Samba

The adidas Samba has received several fashionable spins in just the last few years. But it's about time the classic soccer shoe slipped into some jeans.

adidas has designed an all-denim Samba sneaker, with the crisp, stylish material covering nearly everything from the shoe's uppers to the tongue to the inner walls. Even the Three Stripes on the side are decked out in denim.

The denim adidas Sambas arrive in two colorways, grey and black, which are essentially reverse versions of each other.

Technically, the Samba sneaker has experienced a denim makeover before. However, it was the platformed Sambae version and part of an atmos collaboration.

However, the latest sees the OG Samba get the full-on "jeakers" treatment as a general-release offering. And it's not the only adidas shoe to do so recently.

adidas has dropped a few nice denim sneakers here lately, including a dark blue denim Superstar and punk-ish, pierced Taekwondos.

The brand's black denim Sambas are now next up. You can expect to catch them sometime this fall on adidas' website.

