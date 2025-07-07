Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

adidas Denim-fied the Samba

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The adidas Samba has received several fashionable spins in just the last few years. But it's about time the classic soccer shoe slipped into some jeans.

adidas has designed an all-denim Samba sneaker, with the crisp, stylish material covering nearly everything from the shoe's uppers to the tongue to the inner walls. Even the Three Stripes on the side are decked out in denim.

Shop adidas Samba

The denim adidas Sambas arrive in two colorways, grey and black, which are essentially reverse versions of each other.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Technically, the Samba sneaker has experienced a denim makeover before. However, it was the platformed Sambae version and part of an atmos collaboration.

adidas
1 / 2

However, the latest sees the OG Samba get the full-on "jeakers" treatment as a general-release offering. And it's not the only adidas shoe to do so recently.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

adidas has dropped a few nice denim sneakers here lately, including a dark blue denim Superstar and punk-ish, pierced Taekwondos.

The brand's black denim Sambas are now next up. You can expect to catch them sometime this fall on adidas' website.

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
Multiple colors
NikeClogposite
$155.00
Available in:
Several sizes
NikeW Air Superfly
$110.00
Available in:
Several sizes
NikePegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
$138.75
$185.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. 

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • adidas Made "Black Cat" Sambas
  • Bathed in Glitter, adidas’ Samba Sneaker Still Shines
  • A Deconstructed adidas Samba So Undeniably Clean That It’s Collapsible
  • The Classic adidas Samba, Made Thrillingly Frilly
  • The Ridiculously Silky Makeover of adidas' Samba
What To Read Next
  • adidas Denim-fied the Samba
  • This Premium, Colorful Vans Skate Shoe Is a Straight-Up Gem
  • Nike's Matrix-Themed Air Force 1 Sneaker Is a Good Kind of Glitch
  • In "Metallic Oil Green," Nike's Best Air Max Stomper Gets a Slick Makeover
  • It Takes a Real Superstar to Recognize Another
  • An Artful Nike Dunk, Decked Out in Handmade Harris Tweed
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now