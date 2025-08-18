Probably the Cleanest adidas Samba Ever Designed

The past couple of years have seen adidas release countless Sambas, including several good-looking pairs and notable collaborations. But the latest pair is seriously clean.

It's essentially the staple "Core Black" sneaker, but better. The Samba "Core Black/Gum" sneaker features creamy black leather uppers and interiors, plus a signature smooth suede T-toe and gum rubber sole in beige.

It's a super straightforward, no-frills take, yes. But this Samba looks good and does the classic "Core Black" better.

At the peak of the Samba craze, adidas was dropping new Samba sneakers almost every day, it seemed, from OG long-tongue looks to Mary Jane transformations to those sought-after cheetah pairs.

At one point, adidas even turned the Samba into a snakeskin boot.

The more adventurous efforts have been a fun ride, but there's nothing wrong with going back and perfecting the basics. And adidas did just that with this sleek gum-soled Samba.

Speaking of which, the adidas Samba "Core Black/Gum" sneaker is now up for grabs on the brand's website for $100.

