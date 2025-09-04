A Dark Samba With a Hidden Purpose
This isn’t simply a triple black adidas Samba. No, this is a rugged blacked-out skate shoe built by the German brand’s ADV skateboarding division.
Featuring the familiar Samba formula of a sleek leather upper, suede T-toe, three stripe branding, and a glint of gold Samba lettering, the ADV drains the color and doubles down on utility.
To make the ubiquitous Samba sneaker into a skate-ready shoe, this model comes reinforced with suede at high-wear zones, a snug internal fit, a grippier cupsole feel, and a cushioned insole built to take impact.
However, all those updates remain beneath the hood. In terms of shape alone, there’s no discernible difference between a classic Samba OG and this triple-black Samba ADV, which is a good thing.
The Samba’s meteoric rise to stardom over the past few years has been fueled by tasteful Wales Bonner collaborations and a wider shift toward flat-soled sneakers, but it’s also thanks to the Samba’s time-honored classic build.
That signature Samba look needs no improvement, it’s already a certified sneaker classic. And this ADV version doesn't try to fix what's not broken.
The triple-black Samba ADV is available now from adidas' website for $100.
Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.