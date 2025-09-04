Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
A Dark Samba With a Hidden Purpose

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers
This isn’t simply a triple black adidas Samba. No, this is a rugged blacked-out skate shoe built by the German brand’s ADV skateboarding division.

Featuring the familiar Samba formula of a sleek leather upper, suede T-toe, three stripe branding, and a glint of gold Samba lettering, the ADV drains the color and doubles down on utility.

Shop adidas Samba ADV here

To make the ubiquitous Samba sneaker into a skate-ready shoe, this model comes reinforced with suede at high-wear zones, a snug internal fit, a grippier cupsole feel, and a cushioned insole built to take impact.

However, all those updates remain beneath the hood. In terms of shape alone, there’s no discernible difference between a classic Samba OG and this triple-black Samba ADV, which is a good thing.

The Samba’s meteoric rise to stardom over the past few years has been fueled by tasteful Wales Bonner collaborations and a wider shift toward flat-soled sneakers, but it’s also thanks to the Samba’s time-honored classic build.

That signature Samba look needs no improvement, it’s already a certified sneaker classic. And this ADV version doesn't try to fix what's not broken.

The triple-black Samba ADV is available now from adidas' website for $100.

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
