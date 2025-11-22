The Samba Was Already a Hit. Now, It’s the Flyest adidas Shoe on the Farm

It's official. The adidas Samba is on a legen-dairy run.

Some may have moved on to the next great "Samba." However, adidas continues to cook up fresh designs and colorways, like this new farm-ready version of the classic sneaker.

The Samba becomes a total moood for its latest drop, appearing with white furry uppers featuring black cow spots.

The "Cow" Samba also offers some nice luxe accents, including crisp leather and smooth suede details in bright red and white.

Again, adidas shows no signs of slowing down production of the Samba. This season alone, the brand has introduced several new Sambas, ranging from glossy patent-leather versions to classic cookies-and-cream takes.

We've even seen a few other hairy Sambas (viral cheetah pairs, anyone?).

But for those looking for something udderly new, the latest "Cow" Sambas are now available on Champs Sports' website for $120.

