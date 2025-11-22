Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
The Samba Was Already a Hit. Now, It’s the Flyest adidas Shoe on the Farm

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

It's official. The adidas Samba is on a legen-dairy run.

Some may have moved on to the next great "Samba." However, adidas continues to cook up fresh designs and colorways, like this new farm-ready version of the classic sneaker.

The Samba becomes a total moood for its latest drop, appearing with white furry uppers featuring black cow spots.

The "Cow" Samba also offers some nice luxe accents, including crisp leather and smooth suede details in bright red and white.

Again, adidas shows no signs of slowing down production of the Samba. This season alone, the brand has introduced several new Sambas, ranging from glossy patent-leather versions to classic cookies-and-cream takes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

We've even seen a few other hairy Sambas (viral cheetah pairs, anyone?).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

But for those looking for something udderly new, the latest "Cow" Sambas are now available on Champs Sports' website for $120.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
