adidas' Flawlessly Glossed-Up Samba Is Slicker Than Anything That Came Before

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The adidas Samba hype may not be as massive as it was a couple of years ago. However, thanks to new versions and collaborations, the model's presence on the market remains pretty strong.

Really, the Samba collection is only getting bigger...slicker, too.

The classic adidas model is back with another sauced-up look, this time appearing with shiny ivy green patent leather uppers.

It's essentially the same concept as those "Bruce Lee" pairs, but with a different color scheme, "Aurora Ivy" and black.

Patent leather Sambas don't come around as often as the standard smooth leather versions. But when adidas does decide to polish up its soccer shoe, we're met with cool options, such as Sambas in shiny "tuxedos," glazed long-tongue iterations, and even puffed-up pairs from a former YEEZY designer.

The adidas Samba "Aurora Ivy" sneakers are expected to drop soon on the brand's website, joining the "Bruce Lee" versions for a shiny fall debut.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
