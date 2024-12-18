Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Can adidas Samba-fy the Samba’s Sporty Cousin?

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
adidas
Fetch is to Gretchen Wieners as the Samba Millenium is to adidas. Except adidas is having a lot more luck making the sporty sneaker happen.

If you haven’t gathered from its name, the Samba Millennium is a sportier version of the classic Samba. Released in 2009, exactly 60 years after its OG namesake, the sneaker goes full sports mode with adidas’ Torsion system, which gives the silhouette its arch. 

Another key difference: instead of that crispy-thin Samba sole, the Samba Millennium has a white, EVA-cushioned midsole that interrupts the sneaker's gummy brown base.

As the great philosopher Baby Tate once said, you can't outdo the doer — so while the Samba Millennium may not be able to reach the same stylish heights as the Samba (unless a Wales Bonner collab is in the works), it’s still a sneaker to watch.

Plus, its relative obscurity sets it apart with the sneaker crowd.

The thirst for Samba-adjacent sneakers has never been greater, and the Millennium is the quencher the culture needed.

Tayler Adigun
WriterTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
