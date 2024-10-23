Wales Bonner & adidas' Newest Samba Is a Completely Different Animal 

Four years into their collaboration, Wales Bonner and adidas continue to find new ways to elevate the humble adidas Samba.

Metallic silver builds, hairy animal skins, studded embellishments, crochet decorations… the British-Jamaican designer and German sportswear giant have done the lot. So, where to turn next you may ask? Crocodile skin!

Well, faux crocodile skin (of course).

The adidas Originals by Wales Bonner Fall/Winter 2024 collection decks the classic Samba with a crocodile-printed leather makeover alongside a woven tongue and thick stitching on the heel.

However, the Samba, offered in brown and navy blue, is only the start of the exotic leather experimentation.

The Samba Millenium, a more sporty take on the classic shoe originally released in 2010, joins the fun with two objectively wild colorways: silver with brown croc leather and mustard yellow with navy blue croc skin. These certainly aren’t the Sambas I remember playing football in.

And, entirely new for FW24 is Wales Bonner’s first take on the shell-toed adidas Superstar, dressed in (you guessed it!) crocodile print leather.

Rounded off with retro-inspired sportswear — cropped track jackets, patterned sweater vests, and tiny shorts, all in line with previous WB x adidas collections — the full FW24 drop will be released on October 24 via the Highsnobiety Shop (with early access available via the Highsnobiety iOS App).

Over the years, Wales Bonner’s often experimental adidas Samba releases have stood head and shoulders above the rest. In fact, the designer is largely responsible for the model’s continued popularity.

Now, through (faux!) crocodile skin, Wales Bonner is pushing the envelope of weird and wonderful Sambas further.