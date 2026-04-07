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adidas’ Slimmed-Out Sneaker Is Proudly Reptilian

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Don't say "see you later, alligator" to adidas' latest Gazelle Lo Pro. It might get offended since it's a croc sneaker.

Indeed, beautiful brown croc embossed leather covers the thin-soled model, resulting in a luxurious, almost Wales Bonner-level design (recall the brand's own reptilian Sambas).

Shop adidas Gazelle Lo Pro

adidas pairs the scaly uppers with smooth grey suede and the Lo Pro's signature flat rubber soles. It essentially follows the same design as this pair of croc skin Japan sneakers.

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Between the wildly luxurious Wales Bonner collabs and the flat croc skin general releases, it seems adidas may have cracked the code. That is, croc skin sneakers are best served close to the ground.

The adidas Gazelle Lo Pro already dresses quite well, having appeared in dainty lace and tasteful fuzzy suede outfits. Not to mention, it has received an impressive spin from an actual fashion brand before.

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The model's flat-out stylish streak only continues with the croc skin pairs, which are now available on adidas New Zealand's website for roughly $115.

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Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
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