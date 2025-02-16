Suave adidas Samba Sneaker? Classic. Made of Mesh? Even Better

adidas' Samba sneaker is effectively perfect. And the only way to improve upon perfection is to iterate.

Here, adidas has gently remixed three Samba shoes with breathable mesh that makes the low-top sneaker a summertime masterpiece.

The three colorways on tap aren't totally new — we first saw adidas' more classic Indigo-colored mesh Samba a while back and same for the "Cardboard" iteration — but the new "Earth Strata" colorway is entirely new.

Note that, because we live in a golden age of Samba colorways, there already exists some mesh Samba shoes but this is a fresh round of appealingly simple sneakers stocking up just in time for the summer season.

And with Samba-mania unlikely to abate anytime soon, they're a welcome addition to the many other Samba styles also available on adidas' website at prices that only rarely hover above $100.

adidas' Samba is still the main character all these many months later, with the ultra-popular low-top still dominating city streets.

There are certainly a couple contenders in the works but flat-shoe supremacy is still embodied by adidas' age-old terrace classic.

However, you can't fault the sportswear company for not mixing things up.

There've been Samba Mary Janes, for instance, smashing together two trends into a single shoe.

And several other similarly shaped adidas sneakers are quietly emerging from the woodwork to offer ample options. It's a good time to love flat shoes: They sure ain't going anywhere.