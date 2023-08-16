Sign up to never miss a drop
Another Liam Gallagher SPZL? We're Mad For It

Tayler Willson

It’s official: Liam Gallagher’s latest adidas SPEZIAL sneaker is coming in hot.

The LG2 SPZL "Bottle Green", which is set to release in September, is the former Oasis frontman’s third collaborative shoe with the German label's contemporary line, which celebrates its tenth anniversary next year.

Gallagher’s first silhouette with SPZL came in 2019 when he released the Padiham LG SPZL, a sneaker inspired by a vintage adidas style unearthed by the line's curator, Gary Aspden.

That was then followed by an all-white LG2 SPZL in 2022, which is the same silhouette Gallagher is releasing this time around but in a “Bottle Green” colorway, according to Aspden.

Release details currently stretch as far as “September - Date TBC” and “in the coming weeks,” which, while not too telling, at least means adidas heads (and Oasis fanatics, for that) don’t have too long to wait.

That being said, if previous Liam Gallagher x adidas SPEZIAL drops are anything to go by, the LG2 SPZL won’t be too easy to come by.

So much so that 12 months on, the pair's first take it's still being sold on resale sites for as much as $1,500.

But hey, perhaps there will be more Liam Gallagher SPZL goodness to go around this time. And, well, if not, move on and Don't Look Back In Anger.

  • Image on Highsnobiety

