An adidas Terrace Classic, Reimagined as a Swaggy Skate Shoe

adidas' Handball Spezial is now a skate shoe.

adidas has launched a new shred-ready version of its classic indoor sports shoe called the Handball Spezial ST (it's safe to assume that ST stands for "skate").

The Handball Spezial ST offers up a classic chunky skate shoe look, complete with enlarged Three Stripes on the sidewalls.

The Handball Spezial is a lot more textural as a skate shoe, too. Some versions feature breezy mesh and suede uppers, while others, such as the pink color scheme pictured above, present pre-fuzzed details and leather stripes.

The Handball Spezial ST sneaker wouldn't be the first terrace shoe to take a trip to the skate park, either. The sportswear brand has skate-fied several classics, including the adidas Samba and Superstar models.

Then, there are other cases, such as the adidas Busenitz Indoor Super, a skate shoe that resembles a sleek soccer shoe.

The adidas Handball Spezial is currently available in several colorways at retailers like END and adidas' international websites. The light pink colorway hasn't been released yet, but we may catch them very soon, as official photos are already available.

The Handball Spezial ST is also easy on the pockets, retailing for just $85, whereas the regular terrace style is $110. More swag for less money is always a good thing.

