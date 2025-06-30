Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
adidas' Flattest Racing Boots Reborn as Stylish, Textural Masterpieces

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

What's next for Stella McCartney's adidas collab? The designer is off to the races with flat-soled adidas boots.

Stella McCartney has done low-top, low-soled sneakers. Now, the eponymous label is taking the flat shoe craze to the next level, introducing a mid-cut racing shoe called the Rasant 2.0.

Shop Stella McCartney x adidas Rasant 2.0

The Rasant, whose name translates to "rapid" in German, is essentially a remake of the adidas Monza racing shoe from the 1980s.

Funny enough, the Monza guest-starred in the first-ever Stella McCartney runway presentation back in 2001. Now, it's back with a new name and modernized construction.

adidas
The Stella McCartney boots are pretty nice, offering a variety of textures, including suede-ish panels and straps, netted long tongues, and tiered canvas underlays. The shoes are complete with fat shoelaces, which adds a bit of skate-ish flair to the racing-inspired shoe.

The materials are vegan, of course, advancing the fashion brand's long-standing commitment to eco-friendly luxury.

The Rasant 2.0 debuted at Stella McCartney's Spring/Summer 2025 presentation, advancing the micro-trend of classic sneakers evolving into sporty boots.

The Stella McCartney x Rasant 2.0 sneaker are now available on adidas' website for $245. The shoes arrive in three colorways, including black, blue ("Ambient Sky"), and brown ("Chalky Brown).

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
