adidas' Flattest Racing Boots Reborn as Stylish, Textural Masterpieces
What's next for Stella McCartney's adidas collab? The designer is off to the races with flat-soled adidas boots.
Stella McCartney has done low-top, low-soled sneakers. Now, the eponymous label is taking the flat shoe craze to the next level, introducing a mid-cut racing shoe called the Rasant 2.0.
The Rasant, whose name translates to "rapid" in German, is essentially a remake of the adidas Monza racing shoe from the 1980s.
Funny enough, the Monza guest-starred in the first-ever Stella McCartney runway presentation back in 2001. Now, it's back with a new name and modernized construction.
The Stella McCartney boots are pretty nice, offering a variety of textures, including suede-ish panels and straps, netted long tongues, and tiered canvas underlays. The shoes are complete with fat shoelaces, which adds a bit of skate-ish flair to the racing-inspired shoe.
The materials are vegan, of course, advancing the fashion brand's long-standing commitment to eco-friendly luxury.
The Rasant 2.0 debuted at Stella McCartney's Spring/Summer 2025 presentation, advancing the micro-trend of classic sneakers evolving into sporty boots.
The Stella McCartney x Rasant 2.0 sneaker are now available on adidas' website for $245. The shoes arrive in three colorways, including black, blue ("Ambient Sky"), and brown ("Chalky Brown).
