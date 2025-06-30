adidas' Flattest Racing Boots Reborn as Stylish, Textural Masterpieces

What's next for Stella McCartney's adidas collab? The designer is off to the races with flat-soled adidas boots.

Stella McCartney has done low-top, low-soled sneakers. Now, the eponymous label is taking the flat shoe craze to the next level, introducing a mid-cut racing shoe called the Rasant 2.0.

The Rasant, whose name translates to "rapid" in German, is essentially a remake of the adidas Monza racing shoe from the 1980s.

Funny enough, the Monza guest-starred in the first-ever Stella McCartney runway presentation back in 2001. Now, it's back with a new name and modernized construction.

adidas 1 / 3

The Stella McCartney boots are pretty nice, offering a variety of textures, including suede-ish panels and straps, netted long tongues, and tiered canvas underlays. The shoes are complete with fat shoelaces, which adds a bit of skate-ish flair to the racing-inspired shoe.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The materials are vegan, of course, advancing the fashion brand's long-standing commitment to eco-friendly luxury.

The Rasant 2.0 debuted at Stella McCartney's Spring/Summer 2025 presentation, advancing the micro-trend of classic sneakers evolving into sporty boots.

The Stella McCartney x Rasant 2.0 sneaker are now available on adidas' website for $245. The shoes arrive in three colorways, including black, blue ("Ambient Sky"), and brown ("Chalky Brown).

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.