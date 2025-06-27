Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
adidas’ Ballet Flat Is Quiet Luxury, the Three-Stripes Way

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The adidas Stan Smith has evolved from a minimalist tennis shoe to a low-key, luxe ballet flat.

No, seriously. adidas has released a new cutesy flat called the Stan Smith Lo Ballet.

It's essentially the super flat-soled Stan Smith Lo Pro reimagined as a stylish ballet flat, complete with a strap across the foot. The results resemble a cross between The Row and Alaïa's trendy efforts but with adidas branding (in staying true to the Stan Smith design, the perforated Three Stripes remain as well).

The adidas Stan Smith Lo Ballet even exudes a certain "quiet luxury" vibe, much like the brands above. It is crafted with premium leather uppers paired with thinned-out rubber soles.

Last month, adidas' Stan Smith ballet flats hit the internet, revealed in two simple colorways. And now, they're here.

That's right. The black Stan Smith flats are currently available on adidas Japan's website for ¥13,200 (around $91).

The red and white colorway is also starting to populate on retailers' websites. They'll be dropping at Footdistrict in just the next few days, actually.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
