The Delicious Texture of Jaden Smith's Woven New Balance "Skate Shoe"

New Balance and Jaden Smith are back in the lab, this time whipping up a totally textural sneaker that's as interesting as the Karate Kid himself.

The New Balance 0.01, a collaborative skate-style shoe designed with Smith's MSFTSrep clothing line, is a cool-looking sneaker with some real textural oomph.

Kitted with a hemp-like upper, the New Balance 0.01 has an unassuming build until we get to the base, which features segmenting at the sole, offering some structural contrast to an otherwise simple sneaker.

As fans of the duo will recall, this is not the first time Smith and New Balance have whipped up a slice-soled sneaker. The New Balance Vision Racer looks similar underfoot, offering that same beautifully off-beat distinction you can only get from the land of MSFTSrep and New Balance.

Available in two super cool color ways, including an icy blue and muted cream, the New Balance 0.01 will be available in November for $110. Not too shabby.

new balance 1 / 2

Time and time again, New Balance and Smith prove that you don't have to reinvent the wheel to get a statement-making sneaker. You just have to slice it up a bit.

In fact, it's these subtle distinctions that keep fans hooked — according to all the flame and heart emojis that followed Smith's October 8 sneaker reveal — even though MSFTSrep drops are few and far between.

If you make really cool shoes, the people will wait.

And I mean, honestly, could we really be expecting anything from the style king who wore his own dreads as an accessory to the 2017 Met Gala?

He marches to the beat of his own drum and it just — works.