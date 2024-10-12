Nike's Mocha-Flavored Jordan 4 "Skate Shoe" Looks Delicious

Nike's Air Jordan 4 RM sneaker continues to add several impressive colorways to its lineup, and the latest chocolatey scheme has my mouth watering.

The Jordan 4 RM "Earth" joins the growing RM crew. The newest colorway maintains the model's skate-ish features — the velvety suede moments, crisp leather toe, and revamped cage — now covered in mocha-level goodness, similar to the Mocha Dunks.

Laces and insoles also get the chocolate treatment, while a chunky cream Air Max sole to ground the Jordan 4 RM shoes.

The skate-worthy Jordan 4 RM sneaker debuted over the summer, and the list of colorways grows by the day, from soft pink iterations to Bruce Lee-level black and yellow outfits.

Obviously, the Jordan 4 RM isn't your average Jordan 4. The divisive model reimagines the traditional Jordan 4 shoe, blending the archival sneaker with Nike SB-style elements.

Details like the eyestays and "wings" see an update. At the same time, the sneaker sports a new chunky shape and spruced-up cage.

The Jordan 4 RM "Earth" is expected to land in the spring. But at the rate Nike's dropping new colorways, who knows? Maybe we won't have to wait long until the "Earth" lands.

The haters may finally be on board by then, too.