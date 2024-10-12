Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike's Mocha-Flavored Jordan 4 "Skate Shoe" Looks Delicious

Written by Tara Larson in Sneakers

Nike's Air Jordan 4 RM sneaker continues to add several impressive colorways to its lineup, and the latest chocolatey scheme has my mouth watering.

Shop Air Jordan 4 RM

The Jordan 4 RM "Earth" joins the growing RM crew. The newest colorway maintains the model's skate-ish features — the velvety suede moments, crisp leather toe, and revamped cage — now covered in mocha-level goodness, similar to the Mocha Dunks.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Laces and insoles also get the chocolate treatment, while a chunky cream Air Max sole to ground the Jordan 4 RM shoes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The skate-worthy Jordan 4 RM sneaker debuted over the summer, and the list of colorways grows by the day, from soft pink iterations to Bruce Lee-level black and yellow outfits.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Obviously, the Jordan 4 RM isn't your average Jordan 4. The divisive model reimagines the traditional Jordan 4 shoe, blending the archival sneaker with Nike SB-style elements.

Details like the eyestays and "wings" see an update. At the same time, the sneaker sports a new chunky shape and spruced-up cage.

The Jordan 4 RM "Earth" is expected to land in the spring. But at the rate Nike's dropping new colorways, who knows? Maybe we won't have to wait long until the "Earth" lands.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

The haters may finally be on board by then, too.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
New Balance1000 Real Pink
$200.00
Available in:
41.54242.5434445.5
Carne BollenteCosmic Caress Off Black
$100.00
Available in:
SMLXXL
Stone IslandWool Beanie Navy Blue
$205.00
Available in:
One size
Tara Larson
Freelance WriterTara Larson has over five years of experience writing about men’s and women’s fashion, shoes, entertainment, and lifestyle content.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's Chunky Jordan 4 *Literally* Looks Like a Skate Shoe Now
    • Sneakers
  • The Jordan 4 "Skate Shoes" Can't Stop Looking Good
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Air Jordan 4 "Skate Shoe" Looks Crispy AF in Monochrome
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Jordan 4 "Skate Shoe" Finally Makes Sense
    • Sneakers
  • The Skate-y Jordan 4s Could Be Nike's Next Big Sneaker
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Ice Studios' New Balance Shoe Is a Colorful "Barefoot" Trail Runner
    • Sneakers
  • Ottolinger’s Moment Is Now
    • Style
  • PlayStation... as a Streetwear Brand?
    • Style
  • Nike's Mocha-Flavored Jordan 4 "Skate Shoe" Looks Delicious
    • Sneakers
  • Tongues Out & All, BILLY'S adidas Samba Is Incredibly Classy
    • Sneakers
  • Dingyun Zhang's Puffed-Up adidas Samba Is Back (& Extra Creamy)
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now