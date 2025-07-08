The adidas Samba at its Most Rugged

Even as adidas' other flat-soled terrace shoes thrive, the sportswear brand is still showing love to the OG, the Samba. The brand continues to release fresh versions of its classic model, such as the all-new Samba WTR (Winter).

The Samba WTR is said to be an outdoor-ready version of the shoe, even finished with its own chunky, lug soles and hiking-style shoelaces.

The newest Samba sneaker also shares some similarities with adidas' Freizeit sneakers, a line of leisurely, dressy sneakers that feature similar rugged rubber soles. adidas recently gave the Stan Smith the Freizeit treatment.

And interestingly, Song for the Mute recently debuted a deconstructed Samba Freizeit at fashion week. It's a Samba like no other, honestly.

adidas 1 / 2

Regardless, whether for the wintry outdoors or formal occasions, the latest Samba is quite the looker. It additionally promises premium suede uppers joined by a stitch-free T-toe detail.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The hairy uppers are topped with reflective details, enhancing visibility. Plus, they look cool on the shoe.

adidas' Samba WTR sneaker is expected to drop in black and brown colorways this fall on adidas' website.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.