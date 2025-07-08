Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The adidas Samba at its Most Rugged

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Even as adidas' other flat-soled terrace shoes thrive, the sportswear brand is still showing love to the OG, the Samba. The brand continues to release fresh versions of its classic model, such as the all-new Samba WTR (Winter).

The Samba WTR is said to be an outdoor-ready version of the shoe, even finished with its own chunky, lug soles and hiking-style shoelaces.

Shop adidas Samba

The newest Samba sneaker also shares some similarities with adidas' Freizeit sneakers, a line of leisurely, dressy sneakers that feature similar rugged rubber soles. adidas recently gave the Stan Smith the Freizeit treatment.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

And interestingly, Song for the Mute recently debuted a deconstructed Samba Freizeit at fashion week. It's a Samba like no other, honestly.

adidas
1 / 2

Regardless, whether for the wintry outdoors or formal occasions, the latest Samba is quite the looker. It additionally promises premium suede uppers joined by a stitch-free T-toe detail.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The hairy uppers are topped with reflective details, enhancing visibility. Plus, they look cool on the shoe.

adidas' Samba WTR sneaker is expected to drop in black and brown colorways this fall on adidas' website.

SHOP ADIDAS HERE

Shop All adidas
adidasSamba OG W
$84.50
$130.00
Available in:
36 2/338 2/343 1/34446
adidas x Wales BonnerThree Stripes Sock
$72.00
$90.00
Available in:
SML
adidasJapan Decon W
$145.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. 

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Bathed in Glitter, adidas’ Samba Sneaker Still Shines
  • A Deconstructed adidas Samba So Undeniably Clean That It’s Collapsible
  • The Classic adidas Samba, Made Thrillingly Frilly
  • The Ridiculously Silky Makeover of adidas' Samba
  • The adidas Samba Went & Got Its Tongue Pierced (Stripes, Too)
What To Read Next
  • The adidas Samba at its Most Rugged
  • An Old School Vans Banger Gone Luxe & Backless
  • Nike's Most Classic Jordan Sneaker Does "Tiffany"
  • The (Semi-)Formal Speedo
  • adidas’ Wildly Techy Slip-on Shoes Are Back From The Future
  • Nike's Most Minimalist Runner Is Officially Fashion Now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now