Highsnobiety
adidas' Football-Flavored Skate Shoe Enters Its Most Classic & Luxe Form

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers

Though the adidas Busenitz is a skate shoe, built by professional skateboarder Dennis Busenitz, the shoe has more in common with OG indoor football shoes than a chunky classic skateboarding silhouette. 

The shoe is an homage to the legendary Copa Mundial, the all-leather football boot (sorry, soccer cleat, for all American readers) from the 1970s that’s become a mainstay. Some even claim it’s the best-selling football boot in history.

However, dressed in a vintage-inspired makeover, the newest adidas Busenitz sneaker has us thinking about another classic footballing shoe. 

The Busenitz has been dipped in a classic black-and-white palette, the same color combination we’ve come to associate with the adidas Samba, thanks to its ubiquity over the past few summers

adidas
The Busenitz’s signature extended tongue remains, nodding to its football boot roots. Plus, there’s gold foil branding on the medial side, a detail that calls back to archival adidas shoes. 

This Busenitz drop doesn’t come alone. It’s part of adidas’ wider “Classics” pack, a lineup of time-tested silhouettes in archival executions such as full-grain raw edge leather uppers, contrasting suede details, and vintage-inspired outsoles.

Alongside the Busenitz, the pack includes the Superstar 80 ADV, Pro Model 80 ADV, and Centennial 85 Low ADV, all ready to inject some heritage into your rotation. 

The full retro-infused  collection is available now via adidas’ website, with the Busenitz priced at $85.

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
