The Superfine adidas Superstar With a Wild Secret

This particular vintage-themed adidas Superstar sneaker has a secretly beastly side.

The German sportswear giant has cooked up a new Superstar Vintage sneaker wrapped in high-quality bronze-colored nubuck leather, which gives the shoe this luxurious suede-like look.

What's more, in addition to some buttery leather linings, adidas has added some faux pony hair to the latest Superstar Vintage.

The furry details, which make up the Three Stripes and heel tab, aren't doing too much, either. It's a Superstar gone wild, but in a subtle and aesthetically pleasing way.

It's undoubtedly another nice retro-style Superstar designed to look as if it was plucked straight from the '70s. adidas has already dished out croc skin takes and classic "aged" leather pairs nodding to the Superstar's early days in the sneaker game.

Now, adidas is adding these new clean "Preloved Bronze" pairs to the Superstar Vintage collection.

They're expected to drop on adidas' website on August 29. Expect to pay ¥19,800 (around $135) for the hairy adidas sneakers.

