adidas’ New Superstar Is an Old Superstar Gone Luxe

adidas' newest Superstar sneaker looks like its oldest Superstar, with a quiet luxury twist.

The sportswear brand is back with another high-quality, vintage-looking Superstar sneaker aptly named the adidas Superstar Vintage.

It's essentially an adidas Superstar sneaker designed with "worn-in" details, meant to look as if adidas went back and unearthed its original 1969 shoe. Although, I don't think a pair plucked from the '70s would look as clean as these.

The adidas Superstar Vintage isn't just genuine to the classic design, it elevates it. For instance, the latest features smooth premium leather inside and out. The white leather moments and the iconic shell toe are even slightly yellowed for an "aged" look.

The adidas Superstar Vintage comes in two colorways: white and black, both of which wear their vintage treatments very well. The take also comes a gentle reminder of the Superstar's longtime icon status across cultures including fashion.

The adidas Superstar never really went away, really, but this new era of the model feels like a comeback, a very luxurious one, at that.

It has become the adidas shoe of luxury, enjoying collaborations with high-end fashion names like Wales Bonner and Pharrell Williams. Even its in-line offerings reflect its new luxurious vibe, from German-made leather constructions to croc skin makeovers that are very à la Wales Bonner.

The luxe era only advances with this fine "vintage" Superstar.

The white adidas Superstar Vintage sneaker is already available at END. for $120. However, both colorways are expected to land at Billy's in Japan on June 6 for ¥19,800 (roughly $137).

