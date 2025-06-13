A Strange Collision of Football & Taekwondo Footwear

The adidas Originals Taekwondo F50 is what happens when two sneaker microtrends become one. In a single shoe, adidas has managed to capture two parallel footwear developments dominating the market.

First, we have the adidas Taekwondo. This is the new frontrunner in flat footwear from adidas. The second hottest product in the world right now (if research by the fashion platform LYST is to be believed), Taekwondo is a slim-shaped sports shoe with a barely there sole unit.

During times of a “shoezempic,” adidas’ Taekwondo has emerged as one of the frontrunners. It is the shoe leading the charge for all things thin-soled.

Then, we have the adidas F50.

A shoe steeped in legend for football fans, the F50 has been worn by icons of the modern game. The likes of Lionel Messi, Arjen Robben, and David Villa all wore adidas F50 boots in the mid-2000s (and in the case of Messi, he still does).

There’s been a widespread football boot (also known as soccer cleat) obsession in fashion for the past few years, with brands tugging on nostalgic heartstrings by bringing back old models. And that’s exactly what's happening here.

The adidas Originals Taekwondo F50 is essentially a pair of 2006 adidas F50s — complete with that signature shiny, plasticky finish — stuck on the top of a slender adidas Taekwondo sole. It’s a very literal merging of two sporting worlds: football on the top, taekwondo on the bottom.

This sporty sneaker hybrid drops on June 15 at various European retailers, costing €120 (that's around $140, for anyone stateside). If you weren’t sure whether to buy a pair of adidas Taekwondo’s or jump on the retro football sneaker hype, here’s a shoe for you.

