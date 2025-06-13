Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

A Strange Collision of Football & Taekwondo Footwear

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

The adidas Originals Taekwondo F50 is what happens when two sneaker microtrends become one. In a single shoe, adidas has managed to capture two parallel footwear developments dominating the market.

First, we have the adidas Taekwondo. This is the new frontrunner in flat footwear from adidas. The second hottest product in the world right now (if research by the fashion platform LYST is to be believed), Taekwondo is a slim-shaped sports shoe with a barely there sole unit.

Shop adidas Taekwondo
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

During times of a “shoezempic,” adidas’ Taekwondo has emerged as one of the frontrunners. It is the shoe leading the charge for all things thin-soled.

Overkill
1 / 3

Then, we have the adidas F50.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

A shoe steeped in legend for football fans, the F50 has been worn by icons of the modern game. The likes of Lionel Messi, Arjen Robben, and David Villa all wore adidas F50 boots in the mid-2000s (and in the case of Messi, he still does). 

There’s been a widespread football boot (also known as soccer cleat) obsession in fashion for the past few years, with brands tugging on nostalgic heartstrings by bringing back old models. And that’s exactly what's happening here. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The adidas Originals Taekwondo F50 is essentially a pair of 2006 adidas F50s — complete with that signature shiny, plasticky finish — stuck on the top of a slender adidas Taekwondo sole. It’s a very literal merging of two sporting worlds: football on the top, taekwondo on the bottom.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

This sporty sneaker hybrid drops on June 15 at various European retailers, costing €120 (that's around $140, for anyone stateside). If you weren’t sure whether to buy a pair of adidas Taekwondo’s or jump on the retro football sneaker hype, here’s a shoe for you. 

SHOP ADIDAS HERE

Shop All adidas
Sold out
adidasBW Army Lux
$165.00
Available in:
Sold out
adidas x Wales BonnerThree Stripes Sock
$90.00
Available in:
SML
adidasSamba OG W
$104.00
$130.00
Available in:
Several sizes

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • With adidas’ Latest Taekwondo, Martial Arts Never Looked So Luxe
  • adidas' Super Slick Sneaker Slims Down to Minimalist Perfection
  • Even With Shoelaces, adidas’ Most Stylish Flat Shoe Still Bangs
  • Football Jerseys? Try Football Suits
  • adidas' Flat Training Shoe Is Now Silky (& Extremely Girlcore)
What To Read Next
  • The Lust for Martine Rose SS26
  • Martine Rose Made Nike's Craziest Shox Hybrid. Now, It's Back
  • The World’s Oldest Dive Watch Is Prettiest When Pink
  • Carmelo Anthony Knows the Raw Beauty of Stone Island (EXCLUSIVE)
  • The Curious Return of a Tumblr-Era Streetwear Staple
  • A Forgotten Flat adidas Sneaker Masterpiece Made Quietly Luxe
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now