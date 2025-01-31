adidas' Next Big (& Flat) Sneaker May Already Be Here

It was June 2024 when Bad Bunny took the streets of Paris with then-girlfriend Kendall Jenner (remember that???). For those obsessed with all things celeb culture, Bad Bunny and Kendall stepping out together for another coordinated couple dressin' moment was peak. On the other hand, sneakerheads like myself were more interested in Bad Bunny's next collaboration laced up on his feet.

It was then that we met Bad Bunny's forthcoming adidas "Ballerina" shoes, which is basically a Benito take on adidas' classic Taekwondo. This particular version varies from the reborn martial arts shoe gradually taking over the flat shoe game. The latest is more similar to adidas' Taekwondo Mei, known for its thinned-out look and structural soles.

Yohji Yamamoto previously gave the Mei a few spins, and now, the stylish, slim shoe is back on the market with a few general releases colorways — collaborations, too, of course.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Ahead of its Fall/Winter 2025 presentation, Song for the Mute debuted all-new adidas collaborations, including crafty takes on the Adizero PR and the Taekwondo Mei. Its Mei sneakers boasted those familiar scrunched-up collars seen on other Taekwondos, joined by the classic low-profile shape. Song for the Mute's collab is expected to drop during the fall season.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The Bad Bunny x adidas collaboration is anticipated to finally drop sometime this year, almost a year after the initial teaser from señor Benito. So far, the "Ballerina" shoes have appeared in three colorways, including black, white, and an Onitsuka Tiger-coded yellow and black option.

Really, it's the beginning of a big year for the adidas Taekwondo sneaker. Already, it's got a couple of collaborations lined up with some of adidas' most creative partners. And who knows what else adidas has up its sleeves as far as general release colorways.

With flat shoes looking only to get bigger and, well, flatter in 2025, adidas' Taekwondo could very well be adidas' next hottest shoe. Sorry, SL 72.