Highsnobiety
The Blacked-Out Skychaser Is adidas' Slickest Waterproof Trail Beast

This content has been paid for by an advertiser.
adidas
The mountaintops are finally thawing out again, with melting snows making way for green pastures and rocky, upward-winding passages. This can only mean one thing: Hiking season's upon us!

If not the changes in weather, then maybe the slew of recent hiking sneaker releases will have alerted you to the long, steep walks ahead, with the adidas Terrex Skychaser at the forefront of footwear to help carry you through them.

shop adidas terrex skychaser
Available in an array of earth- and metal-toned colorways, it's the all-black version that protrudes as the secret stunner of the bunch, juxtaposing high-performance features with a sleekly minimalist design.

adidasTerrex Skychaser GORE-TEX Hiking Shoes
$160
Buy at adidas

Its jagged Continental soles provide maximum grip, without over-imposing on the optics of the trail running shoe. The Speed Lace closure system makes for an easy but snug wear, with one's foot safely tucked in a GORE-TEX-powered membrane that ensures lightweight dryness.

And for the even further advanced mountaineer, the Skychaser family tree also encompasses a selection of more boot-like silhouettes, with high-top fastening for an above ankle, all-terrain fit.

Whether looking to add to a spring's outdoorsy sneaker rotation, or in need of an actual hiking shoe, the Skychaser range is for serious trekkers as much as it is for fashionable gorp core devotees.

adidasTerrex Skychaser Mid GORE-TEX Hiking Shoes
$180
Buy at adidas
