In the Post-GORPcore age, adidas' Waterproof Hiking Sneakers Have Evolved (EXCLUSIVE)

With gorpcore still holding firm in the spotlight, there's no better time for adidas' newest hiking shoe, which isn't necessarily new, per se.

adidas Terrex, the brand's outdoor-focused line, has launched a retooled version of its classic Skychaser model, previously the star of a Kith collab. The new and improved hiker is more versatile and advanced than ever before, thanks to new trail-test tech and stylish designs.

Let's just dive right into this outdoor shoe. First, adidas Terrex's Skychaser sneaker features GORE-TEX uppers, ensuring a dry routine hike or even a quick walk down the block to the coffee shop. The shoe also includes a molded toe cap for protection against sharp objects.

adidas Terrex 1 / 2

Moreover, the Skychaser promises plenty of cushioning for an immensely cozy ride and rounds out with an engineered lug sole for enhanced traction and grip on the crunchy trails (the tough city concrete, too).

adidas Terrex

For the hiking bros wondering, adidas Terrex' Skychase GORE-TEX sneakers will be available on the brand's website starting on February 1. The sneakers come in two satisfying earthy schemes: quiet crimson/preloved fig and olive strata/silent green.

adidas may have modernized a few of its outdoor classics, including this new and improved Skychaser (other models have gone full hiking mule). But don't be fooled by new fashion-y looks. adidas' Terrex imprint has been pushing fashionable and highly-techy outdoor shoes since before gorpcore was a thing.

"[adidas Terrex] creates product propositions that draw influence from the many different sports our wider brand services. This approach allows us to develop innovative solutions that meet the needs of an evolving outdoor consumer — one who is open to challenging traditional perceptions of what hiking and outdoor footwear should look like," Elisa Schaller, Terrex's Director of Product/Brand Outdoor, North America, told Highsnobiety.

adidas Terrex 1 / 2

"Emphasizing progressive design, the Skychaser silhouette strikes the perfect balance between function and fashion, making it a top choice for athletes and trendsetters alike."