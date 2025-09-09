Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
adidas' Luxurious German-Made Superstars Are Beautifully Aged

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers
adidas
The adidas Superstar Vintage “Made in Germany” sneaker is returning, scarce by design and flawlessly aged.

As the name suggests, this Superstar shoe is built in adidas’ homeland, continuing a recent rise in footwear the sportswear giant produces using German shoemaking craft. 

Built from premium leather with a smooth lining, the sneaker replicates the design of the original 1969 adidas Superstar. The iconic shell toe? Properly thick. The serrated Three Stripes? Zigging the way they used to.

Gold-foil branding, an off-white sole, and a subtly aged finish provide finishing touches to a sneaker that looks like it’s been hiding in a warehouse for over half a century.

Originally born as a basketball shoe, the adidas Superstar leapt from parquet to pop culture with unprecedented style. Thanks in large part to Run-D.M.C. wearing it in so many legendary videos, the sneaker has become an adidas staple. 

This German-made edition doubles down on that legacy by keeping the OG details that vintage collectors obsess over.

Dropping September 12 for $300 on adidas' website, the “Made in Germany” Superstar Vintage takes it back to the good ol’ days.

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
