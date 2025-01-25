adidas Y-3 FW25 Is All Gas, No Breaks

Moto is the mood for adidas Y-3's Fall/Winter 2025 presentation. On January 25, it was off to the races for the collaborative line between adidas and Yohji Yamamoto, with the two minds delivering a stellar runway show with luxe sportswear sprinkled with motocore vibes.

Custom race helmets and sporty jerseys mingled with buttery leather motorcycle jackets, designed in collaboration with Japanese streetwear label NEIGHBORHOOD, a mutual partner of both adidas and Yamamoto.

The Y-3-N pieces, a.k.a. Y-3 X NEIGHBORHOOD, also featured custom artwork by Death Spray Custom and protective leathers made by Italian racing company Dainese.

Of course, this isn't Yamamoto's first ride. After all, the designer previously hopped in the driver's seat to cook up those Supreme x Vanson leather race jackets. And Yamamoto worked with Dainese leathers for his FW04 presentation.

But I'm leaving out the best part of the FW25 collection: the shoes! For the latest, Y-3 debuted more super shoe sneakers and a style similar to adidas' previous Taekwondo model, now pending "ballerina shoes" for Bad Bunny.

There were also a few chunky hiker-esque models in the Y-3 mix. At the same time, the sub-label also whipped up some fresh, slimmed-out shoes signed by Yamamoto.

The cherry on top? Y-3 introduced a nice racing boot that looked straight from the future (normal business for Y-3, really). It not only offered up a cool design finished with bold red Three stripes and a Y-3 stamp on the toe, but it really brought this moto-inspired offering altogether.

SS25 may have been for the soccer bois. But Y-3 FW25 is for those looking for speed (or at least, dress the part).

Ahead of the show, the adidas Y-3 questioned: What's real? And honestly, I found the answer: the brand's FW25 collection. It doesn't get any realer than this.