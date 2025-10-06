What Do Tate McRae & Lamine Yamal Have In Common? adidas, Most Importantly

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

adidas is making noise with their Z.N.E campaign, and it’s definitely worth dialing in for.

Featuring cultural hit-makers like Tate McRae, Noah Lyles, and BABYMONSTER sporting looks that take the phrase ‘off duty’ to a whole new meaning, this newest production celebrates unity and the power of being immersed in a team, both on and off the world stage.

The colorblocked collection is stripped back for versatility. Less performance wear, more an anthem of elevated everyday comfort, designed to flex with you, no matter the intensity of the task at hand. True to form, all marked with those three black stripes you can always count on.

The standout? A sumptuous plum colored two-piece, juicy enough to devour. Prioritizing movement and comfort through its perfected Primeknit fabric-and-mesh-lined interior, the Z.N.E set will be calling your name the minute the final whistle blows.

As for what its ambassadors have to say, Canadian singer-songwriter Tate McRae explained that because of how much time she spends on the road with her team, “being comfy is essential for us all."

"I am all about sporty style vibes. I need track-style pieces that I can wear from the tour bus to rehearsals and then to hang with my crew go-carting — that’s exactly what adidas Z.N.E. offers.”

FC Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal also gave the collection his stamp of approval: "Whether it is on the pitch with my teammates, off the pitch with my friends, or just about the clothes I wear," he says, "[comfort] matters.”

“My adidas Z.N.E. tracksuit is a look that makes me feel and move as I like to — in my own way.”

