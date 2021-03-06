You Can Still Cop the Air Jordan 1 High University Blue Here

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

Michael Jordan’s Alma Mater, the University of North Carolina, has been the subject of many Jordan colorways over the years, and it always works well thanks to its signature baby blue. The Air Jordan 1 High University Blue comes as the latest in the UNC saga and you can secure your pair below.

As if the Jordan 1 silhouette needed any more fuel added to its already raging popularity, the Jumpman label announces the release of the Air Jordan 1 High University Blue. Jordan-designed homages to the GOAT’s Alma Mater date back to 1985, making UNC 1s a closely followed aspect of Jordan history by sneakerheads. The newest generation of the Jordan 1 UNC family features the signature University Blue hue as the protagonist. Opposed by a black Swoosh, laces, and collar, white tumbled leather forms the chromatic foundation of the Air Jordan 1 High University Blue.

Of course, the Jordan 1 has had a year or two to remember, dominating the world of sneaker releases with high-profile collaborations and limited drops seemingly every month, so we’ve got no doubt that adding a new UNC colorway to the mix is the recipe for a smash hit. We all love a storied colorway, and in the realm of Jordans, few hold more significance than University Blue.

StockX market data reveals a massive high-point of $865, averaging out at a strong sale price $362. Easy to style and ideal for the brighter days of spring, the Air Jordan 1 High University Blue isn’t one to miss — bag your certified-authentic pair at StockX today.

