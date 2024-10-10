This Tasteful Jordan 1 Is Woven With Luxury

Nike’s Air Jordan 1, the most famous of its classic basketball sneakers, has gotten the Method of Make treatment.

A series of limited, elevated iterations of legendary sneakers, Method of Make brings out the luxe side in Nike’s most recognizable models. And, in the case of the Jordan 1 Low, it has brought distinctive new touches to the shoe.

Entirely dressed in a dark chocolate brown, from the leather upper to the low-profile sole, the sneaker has contrasting metallic gold detailing used on various hits of branding: the Nike swoosh on the side of the shoe alongside Air Jordan logos on the heel and tongue.

However, shiny gold hits of contrasting material aren’t these Jordan 1’s most distinguishing feature, holding together various panels on the shoe’s upper are thick stretches of woven leather fabric.

This “oversized leather stitch detailing,” as Nike calls it, is largely useless, you can see the regular stitching beneath doing the hard work keeping the shoe together. However, it does give it a more ornate look, it’s the type of detailing you’d expect to find on a high-end leather bag.

Following the release of black and red color renditions earlier this year, the latest Jordan 1 Low Method of Make is expected to arrive later this month, retailing for $135 (that’s cheaper than a pair of Jordan 1 Low OGs!). Outside of America, some regions have already received the shoes.

While not going to the lengths of Nike’s $1,000 Jordan sneakers from this March, these Jordan 1s do offer a more elevated look to your standard J’s.