Nike’s All-Leather Air Jordans Are Almost Too Elegant for On & Off the Court

Michael Jordan enjoyed the finest cars and sneakers. And the Bin 23 collection reflected that, presenting his Airness' signature shoes in their most luxurious outfits yet.

The last Bin 23 sneaker came out in 2011. Now, the brand is picking up where it left off with the release of an elegant, all-leather Air Jordan 6.

The "Bin 23" Jordan 6 comes dressed in smooth black leather from heel to toe, joined by splashes of bright red.

As if a leather AJ6 wasn't fancy enough, the brand also gave the sneakers their own shoe trees, commonly used to preserve the shape and quality of dress shoes. At the same time, Jordan adds a dripping wax stamp on the heel, sealing this pair as a certified luxe classic.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Rumor has it: Jordan's Bin 23 collection was supposed to feature luxurious iterations of the first 23 signature models. Instead, only a few got a taste of the VIP section, like the Jordan 5 and Jordan 13.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

We've seen nice, quality basketball sneakers from Jordan since then, including "Bordeaux" Jordan 40s, ornate Jordan 11s, and plenty of elegant spins from A Ma Maniére.

Now, the AJ6 finally gets its turn to be a "Bin 23" sneaker.

Retailing for $355, the Air Jordan 6 "Bin 23" sneakers are scheduled to release on Nike's SNKRS app on February 14.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Forget flowers. A bouquet of luxurious leather AJ6s for Valentine's Day is what sneakerheads deserve.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.