Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike’s All-Leather Air Jordans Are Almost Too Elegant for On & Off the Court

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Michael Jordan enjoyed the finest cars and sneakers. And the Bin 23 collection reflected that, presenting his Airness' signature shoes in their most luxurious outfits yet.

The last Bin 23 sneaker came out in 2011. Now, the brand is picking up where it left off with the release of an elegant, all-leather Air Jordan 6.

Shop Jordan

The "Bin 23" Jordan 6 comes dressed in smooth black leather from heel to toe, joined by splashes of bright red.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

As if a leather AJ6 wasn't fancy enough, the brand also gave the sneakers their own shoe trees, commonly used to preserve the shape and quality of dress shoes. At the same time, Jordan adds a dripping wax stamp on the heel, sealing this pair as a certified luxe classic.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Rumor has it: Jordan's Bin 23 collection was supposed to feature luxurious iterations of the first 23 signature models. Instead, only a few got a taste of the VIP section, like the Jordan 5 and Jordan 13.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

We've seen nice, quality basketball sneakers from Jordan since then, including "Bordeaux" Jordan 40s, ornate Jordan 11s, and plenty of elegant spins from A Ma Maniére.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Now, the AJ6 finally gets its turn to be a "Bin 23" sneaker.

Retailing for $355, the Air Jordan 6 "Bin 23" sneakers are scheduled to release on Nike's SNKRS app on February 14.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Forget flowers. A bouquet of luxurious leather AJ6s for Valentine's Day is what sneakerheads deserve.

Shop Jordan

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's Dotted Air Max Is Even Better as a Trail Sneaker
  • Even on the Darkest Days, Nike’s Flawlessly Faded Forces Look Good
  • Now You See Nike's Tactile Camo Combat Boots, Now You Don't
  • From Nike to ASICS, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now
What To Read Next
  • Nike’s All-Leather Air Jordans Are Almost Too Elegant for On & Off the Court
  • This $8,000 Hand-Chiseled Watch Is the Rolex of G-SHOCKs
  • Nike's Dotted Air Max Is Even Better as a Trail Sneaker
  • Even on the Darkest Days, Nike’s Flawlessly Faded Forces Look Good
  • Denim Tears Reclaims Forgotten Symbols of Liberty (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Fashion Is in its Try-Hard Era
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now