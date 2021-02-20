Where to Buy the Air Jordan 3 "Cool Grey" Now

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

"If it ain't broke, don't fix it" is a doctrine that many sneaker brands abide by. And when your archive is as rich as that of Jordan Brand, why wouldn't you? A 2021 rerelease of the Air Jordan 3 "Cool Grey" is the latest beloved colorway from the past being brought back, and you can secure your pair at Stock now.

Originally released in 2007, the Air Jordan 3 "Cool Grey" is returning 14 years later and not a whole lot has changed, much to the relief of the OG fans. Seen on several of the brand's best-known silhouettes, particularly the Air Jordan 11, the titular Cool Grey dresses the leather upper of the shoe, while the iconic elephant-print is used at the toe and heel sections. Elsewhere, contrasting details come in the form of perforated hits to the collar and eyelet unit, and a vibrant orange used at the eyelets, heel tab, and air bubble.

The Air Jordan 3 "Cool Grey" stays true to its coveted 2007 predecessor, meaning it'll likely be on the minds of die-hard Jumpman fans come release day. The versatility of the grey palette makes this pair a foundation rotation piece that never loses its edge, and that cements its investment value.

StockX market data shows a 52-week high selling point of $416, with an average cost currently at $267. For Jordan brand aficionados, this is a surefire win and you can bag a certified-authentic pair at StockX now.

