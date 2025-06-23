Forget Basketball Shoes, Nike Jordan's Making Hairy Sneaker-Loafers

Yes, that is a cow-print, Nike Jordan loafer mule you’re looking at.

Not your typical basketball-infused Jordan design, this is a ranch-ready take on a backless loafer with a thick, platform sole, mule-ified shape, and faux hairy cow fabric.

A silver-toned "AIR JORDAN" badge gleams against the wild upper, adding some polish to an otherwise unhinged look.

This formal silhouette is a leftfield choice for Jordan, a basketball-focused diffusion line. However, it does tap directly into a loafer-mule movement being heralded by the likes of Martine Rose and Our Legacy.

In this case, the Jordan Loafer Mule bears a very strong resemblance to Prada’s extra-thick formal footwear. However, since this has a more sporty sole unit, it sits in the category of sneaker-loafer.

Fresh from unveiling an Air Max loafer, Nike is quick to offer up another hybridized sneaker of this ilk. If you thought the sneaker-loafer movement had reached its peak, think again: Nike is now also joining the fun.

The Air Jordan Loafer Mule “Cow Print” is set to be released this fall. Cowboycore meets sneakerhead culture meets loafers.

