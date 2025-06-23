Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Forget Basketball Shoes, Nike Jordan's Making Hairy Sneaker-Loafers

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers

Yes, that is a cow-print, Nike Jordan loafer mule you’re looking at.

Not your typical basketball-infused Jordan design, this is a ranch-ready take on a backless loafer with a thick, platform sole, mule-ified shape, and faux hairy cow fabric.

Shop Jordan

A silver-toned "AIR JORDAN" badge gleams against the wild upper, adding some polish to an otherwise unhinged look.

This formal silhouette is a leftfield choice for Jordan, a basketball-focused diffusion line. However, it does tap directly into a loafer-mule movement being heralded by the likes of Martine Rose and Our Legacy.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike
1 / 3

In this case, the Jordan Loafer Mule bears a very strong resemblance to Prada’s extra-thick formal footwear. However, since this has a more sporty sole unit, it sits in the category of sneaker-loafer. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Fresh from unveiling an Air Max loafer, Nike is quick to offer up another hybridized sneaker of this ilk. If you thought the sneaker-loafer movement had reached its peak, think again: Nike is now also joining the fun. 

The Air Jordan Loafer Mule “Cow Print” is set to be released this fall. Cowboycore meets sneakerhead culture meets loafers.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Issey Miyake Homme PlisséMC May Blouson
$830.00
Available in:
234
ParabootMichael Marche
$525.00
Available in:
41424344
COMME des GARÇONS HOMMECrinkle Finish Shirt
$425.00
Available in:
SL
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Jordan’s Skate-Coded Sneaker Becomes an Elderly Stunner
  • Jordan Basketball Shoes? For Fishing?
  • From adidas to ASICS, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • These Patchworked Jordans Were the Biggest (& Best) Sneakers of the Year. Now, They're Back
  • From adidas to ASICS, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
What To Read Next
  • First Look: More Good Old Ideas From Our Legacy
  • Vans Goes "Goyard"
  • Only Pharrell Could Make Louis Vuitton x adidas Happen
  • Pulse Check: The “2K” Takeover
  • C.P. Company's New Designer Takes on an Immortal Legacy (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Forget Basketball Shoes, Nike Jordan's Making Hairy Sneaker-Loafers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now