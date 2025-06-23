The Air Jordan 40 Sneaker Looks Its Age (In a Good Way)

We may very well be looking at the next chapter in Jordan Brand history. The Air Jordan 40, that is the 40th sneaker in Michael Jordan’s line of signature shoes, has apparently surfaced, and the sneaker is sleek, stripped-back, and seriously grown-up.

Design-wise? The Air Jordan 40 sneaker wouldn’t feel out of place next to an AURALEE x New Balance drop, or even something out of Jerry Lorenzo and adidas’ Fear of God Athletics line.

There’s an understated luxe to it similar to Jil Sander’s collabs with PUMA, refined, neutral, modern. If this sneaker really is the Jordan 40, it’s stepping into a new design era where performance meets lifestyle and post-court looks matter just as much as game-day.

Whispers suggest legendary Nike designer Leo Chang had a hand in shaping the silhouette, a fitting torchbearer if Jordan is shifting into more fashion-forward territory.

Chang, best known for creating some of Nike Basketball’s most innovative silhouettes, including Kevin Durant’s shoes, is celebrated for pushing tech, performance, and design into new territory. His involvement hints that this model may blend elite-level innovation with outfit-friendly sneakers.

The two-tone upper of the Air Jordan 40, as seen in first-look imagery shared by sneaker leakers, features black neoprene and soft grey nubuck, sitting atop a sculpted sole stamped with ZoomX tech, yes, the same ultra-responsive foam used in Nike’s fastest running shoes. That detail alone could mark a major leap in performance for Jordan’s signature line.

Is it really the AJ40? We’ll know soon enough. A July 12 release date is floating around, though Jordan Brand has yet to confirm anything, including imagery of the shoe. But the timing would make sense as it’s exactly 40 years after the Air Jordan 1 changed sneaker history.

If this is the new direction for Jordan’s flagship line, then 40 has never looked so good. Call it a mid-life glow-up.

