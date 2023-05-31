Al Pacino Joins the List of Men Who Refuse to Stop Reproducing

If you thought Robert De Niro joining the ever-growing list of Men Who Refuse to Stop Reproducing was something, the fact that soon an 83-year-old Al Pacino will also be adding himself to the list will have you reeling.

The Scarface actor – who fronted Saint Laurent's Spring 2022 campaign – is expecting his fourth child in the near future according to TMZ, albeit the first with his 29-year-old partner Noor Alfallah who is already eight months pregnant.

Unlike De Niro — who last month accidentally-on-purpose revealed in an interview that he had recently become a father for a seventh time aged 79 — Al Pacino currently fathers only three: a 33-year-old daughter and 22-year-old twins.

Beverly Hills native Alfallah clearly has a thing for older men who refuse to stop reproducing having previously dated Mick Jagger, 79, who too is a father of seven.

Al Pacino’s most recent high-profile role came in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci (2021) where he played Aldo Gucci, a similar role to the one he played in the famed The Godfather trilogy.

But at 83, one can only wish Al Pacino good luck at returning to father duties after more than three decades. But hey, good luck to him. If he gets all tangled up, he can just tango on. (That’s an Al Pacino quote, by the way).