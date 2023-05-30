Aminé's Got a New Balance Sneaker On the Way

Roughly a year after joining the New Balance team, Aminé now has shoe collaboration on the way with the Boston-based footwear label.

The musician took to Instagram to announce the news, sharing a visual teaser on May 30. In the video, Aminé and two friends stare at and question the subtleness of a billboard, which reads "A Kid from Portland Has His Own Sneaker" in New Balance's signature typeface in yellow.

Aminé's personal and Club Banana logos, plus New Balance branding, were also on the billboard, as well as a graphic of a case of bananas.

While the Aminé x New Balance silhouette has yet to be revealed, it appears Aminé is wearing the pair in the teaser. Though only the toe is shown, the shoe boasts the billboard's yellow hue with moments of green and maybe even orange.

There's no solid release date for Aminé's New Balance sneaker (it's expected sometime this year, though, per Amine). However, something tells me we won't be waiting much longer for more details.

Aminé became a New Balance ambassador last year, joining a star-studded roster including Jack Harlow, Kawhi Leonard, Storm Reid, and Zach Lavine. Since then, he's appeared in NB campaigns for sneakers like the 9060 and Fresh Foam X More Trail V3.

Aminé quickly rose to fame in 2016 — yes, everyone's favorite year — with his viral "Caroline" track. A year later, he presented fans with his sizzling debut album Good for You, which included the 2016 hit as well as tracks with Ty Dolla $ign, Kehlani, and Offset. Three projects later, our FRONTPAGE star is fresh off a collaborative album with Kaytranada, naturally dubbed KATRYAMINÉ.

With new music and a forthcoming New Balance, it's safe to say the musician is looking to make the summer his.