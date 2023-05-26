With Bodega, NB's 610 Has Found Its True Calling

You heard it here first: New Balance’s 610 sneaker is going to have a big 2023.

The early 2000s trail shoe has everything you’d want from an everyday shoe. First of all it’s dead comfy thanks to C-CAP cushioning and secondly it looks the absolute business, which is equally as important.

Following a slew of inline releases already so far this year, the 610 has, for the most part, gone down very well, not least thanks to its aesthetic slotting in nicely with the ongoing Y2K trend.

However, the 610’s capital is about to go up a level, as everyone’s favorite secret retailer Bodega takes the silhouette under its wing to drop a collaborative take on June 9, 2023.

Featuring a meshy upper with synthetic paneling, suede accents, and speed lace toggles (a must for any modern trail shoe), Bodega’s 610 has been dunked in a “Skeletor” leaning palette, with iridescent pops signaling a step back from the earth tones dominating the congested trail space.

The accompanying campaign — which is titled “The Trail Less Taken” — is inspired by Hubert, a NYC native better known as “Live Action”, whose passion for pigeons is nothing short of infectious.

So when Bodega and NB were looking to encourage people to get out and find their true calling with the 610, “Live Action” came to mind. What better way to focus on what’s important than by feeling free as a bird when it comes to footwear?

While 2023 might not have been all 610 so far, the silhouette will have its moment. Whether it comes off the back of this Bodega collaboration or it takes a little longer for people to realize the sneaker’s beauty remains to be seen.

One thing is for sure, though: the 610 is going to be big, believe me.