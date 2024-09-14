After turning Nike heels into sporty heels for the club season after season, Ancuta Sarca has added some new albeit familiar names to its heel-fication to-do list: Clarks and Crocs.

Ancuta Sarca returned to London Fashion Week to debut its Spring/Summer 2025 presentation, which saw the brand lean into the office siren aesthetic while maintaining its sexy performance wear vibe.

So, what exactly does one wear in Ancuta Sarca's sexed-up, sporty office? Think: micro mini work skirts and sleeveless tailored tops paired with shiny silver heels equipped with crisp white collars or snakeskin loafers reworked with velcro straps.

Ancuta Sarca also teamed up with Clarks for its SS25 presentation, transforming its famous and trendy Wallabee shoes into chic point-toe heels.

Particularly, Ancuta Sarca's pink Clarks heels borrow the Wallabee's signature suede and stitching for the uppers. Ancuta Sarca's signature mesh moments then wrap the tongue, speaking to the brand's love for sportswear and hybrid designs.

Oh! And before I forget: Ancuta Sarca's Clarks heels even feature the unmistakable Clarks fobs hanging on the side.

Ancuta Sarca's SS25 presentation finishes with a Crocs collaboration, in which the eponymous label reworks models like Crocs Stomp clogs and Siren heels.

The Ancuta Sarca Crocs shine in refreshing velvet-like textures, feisty feline-patterned linings, and lustrous silver buckles. Each piece is naturally complete with shiny Ancuta Sarca badges, as seen in the designer's previous works co-signed by style icons like Rihanna and Doja Cat.

Ancuta Sarca's footwear also got Charli XCX's brat approval this summer.

Well, if the corporatecore craze keeps gaining steam, it's safe to say Ancuta Sarca's collared footwear will be the leader of the office siren army next spring.