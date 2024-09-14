Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Clarks Are Sexy Sportswear Now, Thanks to Ancuta Sarca

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

After turning Nike heels into sporty heels for the club season after season, Ancuta Sarca has added some new albeit familiar names to its heel-fication to-do list: Clarks and Crocs.

Ancuta Sarca returned to London Fashion Week to debut its Spring/Summer 2025 presentation, which saw the brand lean into the office siren aesthetic while maintaining its sexy performance wear vibe.

So, what exactly does one wear in Ancuta Sarca's sexed-up, sporty office? Think: micro mini work skirts and sleeveless tailored tops paired with shiny silver heels equipped with crisp white collars or snakeskin loafers reworked with velcro straps.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Ancuta Sarca also teamed up with Clarks for its SS25 presentation, transforming its famous and trendy Wallabee shoes into chic point-toe heels.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Particularly, Ancuta Sarca's pink Clarks heels borrow the Wallabee's signature suede and stitching for the uppers. Ancuta Sarca's signature mesh moments then wrap the tongue, speaking to the brand's love for sportswear and hybrid designs.

1 / 7

Oh! And before I forget: Ancuta Sarca's Clarks heels even feature the unmistakable Clarks fobs hanging on the side.

Ancuta Sarca's SS25 presentation finishes with a Crocs collaboration, in which the eponymous label reworks models like Crocs Stomp clogs and Siren heels.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The Ancuta Sarca Crocs shine in refreshing velvet-like textures, feisty feline-patterned linings, and lustrous silver buckles. Each piece is naturally complete with shiny Ancuta Sarca badges, as seen in the designer's previous works co-signed by style icons like Rihanna and Doja Cat.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Ancuta Sarca's footwear also got Charli XCX's brat approval this summer.

Well, if the corporatecore craze keeps gaining steam, it's safe to say Ancuta Sarca's collared footwear will be the leader of the office siren army next spring.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

New BalanceMade in UK U991v2 Green
$275.00
Available in:
4040.542434444.546.5
Berner KühlCordial Shirt Marker Grass
$310.00
Available in:
SMLXL
Rassvet6-Panel Cap Woven Black
$85.00
Available in:
One size
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Clarks Just Got a Funk-tastically Formal Lift
    • Sneakers
  • Clarks & GOLF WANG Make Their Love Official
    • Footwear
  • NEIGHBORHOOD Proves Clarks’ Wallabee Is the World’s Most Versatile Shoe
    • Sneakers
  • These Beautiful Clarks Get More Beautiful Over Time
    • Footwear
  • At Martine Rose, Nike's Hybrid Air Max Sneaker Suddenly Appeared
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • adidas' Lacy Samba Goes Full Ballerina
    • Sneakers
  • Clarks Are Sexy Sportswear Now, Thanks to Ancuta Sarca
    • Sneakers
  • Awake NY x Levi's Is Deliciously Oversized & Overdyed
    • Style
  • On View: Brian Rochefort's 'Staring at the Moon' Descends Upon L.A.
    • Art & Design
  • UNAFFECTED Is The Master of Teched-Up ASICS Sneakers
    • Sneakers
  • Tory Burch Dives into the Deep End of Glamor for SS25
    • Style
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now