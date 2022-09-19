Since its Highsnob introduction, Ancuta Sarca has enjoyed major buzz, thanks to style moments by the Rihanna Robyn Fenty (we knew this moment would come).

During London Fashion Fashion, Ancuta Sarca unveiled its Spring/Summer 2023 collection, which included some Nike sneaker-boots that I pray find their way into Rihanna's wardrobe.

Continuing to work with unwanted sneakers, Ancuta Sarca SS23 boots mirror the brand's famed sneaker-heels on the bottom and a knee-high boot the rest of the way.

The SS23 boots are essentially an update to the brand's AW22 Furiosa boots, which had the pleasure of gracing the feet of TikTok's weird girl blueprint and model Bella Hadid.

For the forthcoming season, Ancuta Sarca's hybrid boots underwent a thermo-style color update — a vibe I can definitely see Rih flexing during a future NY street style moment.

While a few updates and classics are pleasing to see, the new-new Ancuta Sarca styles made me feel as if I had died and gone to reworked footwear heaven.

Hot pink platform flip-flops boasted a Nike-branded tongue on the shoe's thong detail, joining my SS23 wishlist alongside Thoephilio's I Love TP tee.

Ancuta Sarca's freshness also materialized as strappy silver metallic-mesh heels and slip-on clogs. Plus, a reconstructed Vans boot, crafted using the skateboarding brand's timeless SK8 Hi silhouette, brought the two's partnership to the light.

For the first time, Ancuta Sarca introduces womenswear, specifically deadstock SKIMS pieces redesigned through Sarca's sports-focused lens.

SKIMS's once-understated mesh pieces now tote sharp cutouts, edgy harnesses, and dramatically extended bustier details, evoking the spirit of the motorbikes and Formula 1 racing cars Sarca has grown to love.

Not to mention, form-fitting Sarca-branded gloves tell me Kim Kardashian may have let the designer in on the secret to snatched arms.

Like I said back in June, love it or hate it, Ancuta Sarca's footwear is inventive and fun — and indeed, for the fashion girls who get it like Hadid and Rihanna.

Ancuta SS23 undoubtedly saw the brand step further into its upcycled shoe bag, issuing more unique sneels, snules, and snoots I wouldn't mind seeing cross paths with Miss Fenty again — or perhaps even breakthrough style icon like Doja Cat.