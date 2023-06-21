A Conversation With AND1: Where Nostalgia Meets What’s Next

It’s what you scream when shooting to the basket, you get fouled in the process, and the ball still goes in, in which case you get the points from the shot and one additional free throw. You scream, “AND1!” Maybe even bang your chest and tell everybody that no one can stop you even if they foul you. This is the meaning behind the name, and this is the story of AND1, not the basketball rule, but the legendary basketball brand you need to know about.

Exactly 30 years ago, in the gritty world of streetball, one brand emerged from the asphalt to forever capture the hearts of basketball lovers from all over the world: AND1. They redefined the basketball game and industry and pushed the boundaries of style, athleticism, and self-expression. With brash designs, an unfiltered attitude, and an unwavering commitment to authenticity, AND1 became the go-to brand for those who embraced the raw essence of street basketball, hip-hop, and sneaker culture. They created a platform for individual creativity, pioneering the merging of sounds of hip-hop and basketball together and showcasing often misunderstood and overlooked talents while never losing sight of the community.

The History Of AND1

AND1's journey began in 1993 when three friends, Seth Berger, Jay Gilbert, and Tom Austin, combined their passion for basketball and street culture to create a brand destined to revolutionize the game. With an innovative business model focused on grassroots marketing and niche but assertive branding, particularly with selling graphic t-shirts with the typical basketball trash-talking in front of a faceless and raceless figure, AND1 disrupted the established status quo of the basketball industry.

It was a time when the NBA was doubling down on cleaning up the image of its players and of its game by implementing more rules to make the game less physical and make the athletes wear formal attire to the game.

Representing the basketball community from the playgrounds and elevating street basketball to an appreciated and respected expression of the game was simply revolutionary.

The Legendary AND1 Mixtapes

In the late 1998, a burgeoning young New York City DJ, Set Free, had the idea of setting some grainy streetball highlights to a soundtrack of emerging rap music like Common and Mos Def. AND1 management quickly jumped on that, made sure DJ Set Free had the means for it and distributed the end results across all of New York. The results culminated in what came to be known as the AND1 Mixtape, a series of VHS tapes that forever transformed the game of basketball.

Baggy shorts, no-look passes, behind-the-legs dribbles, and high-flying dunks were combined with hip-hop soundtracks in mixtapes where the sound of the ball bouncing on the blacktop choreographed with hip-hop music and freestyle dancing. It was a crazy concept with no rhyme or reason, but of a bunch of guys barnstorming the country, and later the globe, playing each other. But not like the globetrotters; maybe not much would happen in some of those games. Yes, arguably, there was certainly a lack of commitment on the defensive end, but the highlight-worthy moments in a time when youtube was just at the beginning were revolutionary, bold, and so authentically and analogically viral.

Specifically, AND1 exploded onto the global stage with the arrival of streetball legend and soon-to-become NBA player Rafer Alston aka "Skip to My Lou." Alston's jaw-dropping moves and fearless attitude were showcased in the first mixtape DJ Set Free put out, and he soon became synonymous with AND1. The brand's mixtapes, named "AND1 Mixtape Tours," showcased Alston's skills and the talent of many other streetballers in the US, busting their defenders while having fun and getting the crowd in a frenzy and becoming the stuff of urban legends.

From neighborhood courts to viral mixtapes, AND1's influence spread like wildfire, breathing new life into streetball and basketball as a whole as a new generation of players saw what was possible to achieve and become beside the traditional basketball routes of the time.

Eventually, the brand's style and unapologetic attitude caught the attention of NBA stars, catapulting AND1 into the mainstream. The signing of high-flying phenom Vince Carter in 1999, or NY legend Stephon Marbury, solidified AND1's status as a force to be reckoned with. Carter's gravity-defying dunks and relentless passion perfectly embodied AND1's ethos, making him the ultimate ambassador for the brand.

AND1's roster of NBA endorsers grew with even more fitting signings, with stars like Kevin Garnett and Jamal Crawford joining the ranks, amplifying the brand's impact on the basketball world.

AND1 didn’t stop there. Beyond the on-court dominance, their influence also permeated fashion and streetwear. Their apparel line became a coveted symbol of street authenticity, embraced by style-savvy individuals and hip-hop icons. From the iconic baggy shorts to graphic tees emblazoned with the unmistakable "AND1" logo to the legendary Tai Chi basketball shoes, the brand became a staple of streetwear culture, bridging the gap between basketball and fashion. Their momentum was strong to go as far as to compete against the giants of the basketball industry like Nike, Adidas, and Reebok.

AND1

What Happened To AND1?

Long story short, AND1 found itself entangled in the complex web of shifting trends and corporate missteps that ultimately led to its downfall.

Once synonymous with streetball's raw energy and in-your-face attitude, the brand began to lose its way amidst changing consumer preferences and a lack of innovation. As the game evolved and new players emerged, AND1's once-iconic designs failed to keep pace, leaving the brand in stagnation.

Most importantly, however, the increasing unhappiness of its streetball players that felt they were not being given a fair share of the brand’s success (aka money), and the unstoppable capacity of the bigger competitors likes Nike, Adidas, and Reebok with their wider reach and immeasurably higher budgets, crushed AND1’s aspirations.

A series of ownership changes further exacerbated the brand's decline, resulting in a loss of direction and identity. Ultimately sealing its fate and relegating it to the annals of nostalgia.

What is AND1 Legacy?

30 years later, AND1 stands as a testament to the enduring power of streetball and its ability to transcend geographical and cultural boundaries. The brand's legacy is etched in the memories of those who witnessed its rise, forever associating AND1 with the indomitable spirit of urban basketball and the raw artistry that thrives on the blacktop.The brand's impact on the game and its indelible mark on the fashion world cement AND1 as an icon of urban authenticity.

But most importantly, AND1 is still here and rising again to take back its righteous place in the basketball and fashion world!

In pursuing cultural evolution, we must pay homage to the pioneers who came before us. We gain the wisdom to appreciate the present and chart a path to what lies ahead by understanding our roots.

AND1 embraces the past while propelling us into the future, and as audacity and innovation stand as a testament to this ethos, its resurgence ignites a new era of cultural resonance. As we stride alongside AND1, nostalgia intertwines with progress, paving the way for what's next in the ever-shifting landscape of style and self-expression.

As the brand embarks on a new era with its 30th year anniversary, Dexter Gordon, current head of Sports Marketing, shed light on what the future holds for AND1.

You started working at AND1 over 10 years ago, rebuilding the brand from the grassroots. How did you get started, and what steps did you take back then?

When I came back, the brand had been sold a couple of times, and they didn't really have a relationship with any of the OG guys. So I started reaching out to guys, Skip to My Lou, Hot Sauce, and Shane and all those guys, and kind of reformed the relationship with them.

It was a steady grind to bring it back because, at the time, AND1 was being sold only in Walmart, which a lot of people see as a negative, but I see it as every kid or every parent that can't afford $120, $130 sneakers, at the time could.

So it was a ‘Walmart brand,’ but then we kind of built it up, built it up, built it up, and now we're getting back. We are in Champs, we are in Foot Locker, Dicks, Sporting Goods, and so on.

When AND1 was at its height, a lot of people don't realize too, that over 40% of the players in the NBA used to wear AND1, and they all were not signed to the brand. Everybody just wanted to be a part of that culture. So it was all about bringing that energy and culture back.

The brand AND1 and its legendary past seeped into the imagery of popular culture, so how can you bring that old-school past with you in the future?

Now our next step is bringing it to the newer generation. They saw the AND1 mixtapes on YouTube, and I think what kind of piqued the new generation's interest in AND1 was the documentaries that just came out, the Netflix AND1 documentary, and the ESPN 30 for 30. So now we are trying to reengage with the younger generation and bring that same energy.

We are trying to get more into women's basketball now because when you think about streetball, it's always from a male's perspective, but a lot of women out here that hoop, too, are streetball players and have skills.

You see other brands out here trying to replicate what AND1 did, and of course, a lot of stuff kind of simmered down a little because of Covid, but now, especially here in New York, the energy is back. Summer leagues are back. People are back out in the parks. So we're just going to try to replicate that energy.

We just want to bring it straight to the communities again and have some fun, bringing that block party atmosphere. I mean, it's the grassroots, and we are probably the only brand that could do certain things organically. If other brands do it, somebody might be like, that's not really them. It doesn't match up. But with us, I think we can go in and do not only things with basketball, things with music, things with art, with graffiti.

AND1

We want to celebrate our heritage and our past, but we want to also connect it and make that bridge to the younger generation and bring it all together.

That follows up with my next question. Since your new audience differs from the one you had in the past, how do you approach that creatively, marketing-wise? What's the strategy reach the newer generations?

Just imagine if AND1 players would've had social media back in the days! It was all about the VHS mixtapes, or you had to go to the store to try on a pair of AND1 shoes to get them. But imagine if AND1 had social media, how big the global reach would've been.

I mean, it was so many viral moments. If people had iPhones and could record everything and people reposting, and oh my God, man, it would've been so crazy.

Now, you just have to kind of recalibrate, and you have to change your thinking. So much information is coming to the new generation because of social media. So we just have to meet them where they are. To get locked into the new rap artists and musicians.

AND1

What has changed in the marketing promotion of a shoe from then to now? How has the sneaker game changed over the years?

It’s all about credibility. Being a basketball brand, the main thing back in the days used to be to have this big roster of NBA players. Now it's important to have that, but also to have influencers. So now it's just so many more boxes you must check.

It's tough because I remember back in the days when your basketball shoes were only made for basketball. You would come to the court in a pair of shoes and then switch to your basketball shoes. But now your basketball shoes not only have to perform, they have to look good lifestyle-wise now. and I think that's just the business of basketball, it's evolving every day.

AND1

What is the biggest compromise you have to make between the corporate heads and the business side to connect with the authenticity of the basketball culture and AND1?

I think people sometimes want you to be everything to everybody, which I think is a mistake because you have to be who you are, stay in your lane and invite other people in. It becomes a problem when you start trying to be everything to everybody. The brand, the authenticity go out the window.

Like back in the days, again, AND1, we started going to the parks and in the community, and then, of course, as a brand evolves, it grows. They started thinking, “Let's go to the arenas,” which is an evolution. If you're seeing thousands and thousands of people coming to see these games, of course, your business mind will say, "oh, if we go into this arena and bring more people, this is actually something we can monetize."

But when you do that, you water down the product, and it's not authentic anymore. I get it though, because this is a business. And that's the one thing that we are trying to work here, is with this brand, I'm not going to say we don't want to make compromises, but we're trying to stay in our lane and stay as authentic as possible this next time around.

We're trying to work through and trying to reestablish the authentic AND1, the street ball, the heritage, the legacy, and stay true to the culture, to the basketball culture.

Last question. What’s in store for the 30th anniversary of the brand?

We have the open runs this summer and the next. We had talked about bringing the video game back. We're sponsoring high school player Simon Gratz in Philly, where the brand started. So we're doing a lot in high schools. We also have some great collabs coming.

We have a collab with Mitchell & Ness, which we're bringing back one of the original Mixtape tour uniforms.

We're bringing back, of course, Trash Talk tees, which will be more in the slang the younger guys are saying now.

We're bringing back the original OG AND1 shorts, the heavy mesh shorts. We're doing a dope AND1 30th anniversary satin jacket, another coach's jacket, and the heavy retro AND1 hoodies.

We are doing a collab with Overtime Elite.

We're going to do some more work with a lot of the OG players. And then after the 30th anniversary, next summer, we're doing more open runs, where we're pinpointing those new players with the hope to redo the bus tour.

We're looking for men and women. We're bringing back AND1 entertainment, where the Mixtape tour was under it. The mixtapes, the music, the video games, all of that stuff was under AND1 Entertainment. So we're in talks to relaunch it to not only pinpoint players, but we're going to find new musicians to be on the mixtapes and new artists to create the new AND1 mixtape art. So it's going to be a great year, man. A lot of surprises, a lot of big things happening.

It's been a lot of hard work, but it's been great, man, 'cause it's a lot of things that bringing back to the community and getting the younger people involved. Giving back that's very special, too, because you just don't want people to think that it's just a take take take thing. You have to give back to those people that are showing you love. So that's a big part of what we're doing as well.

