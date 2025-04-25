This Is the Future of Sneakers — And It's Closer Than You Might Think

3D-printed shoes aren’t a new concept. However, the wide-scale launch of adidas’ Climacool slip-on does push the needle in making them more accessible.

First unveiled last year and released in highly limited numbers through adidas’ CONFIRMED platform, the Climacool is an entirely 3D-printed creation.

An open lattice structure covers the shoe, small dots punctuating the upper designed for 360° airflow and to help keep the weight as low as possible.

It’s a construction that’s as minimal as it looks, with soft heel pillows and built-in arch support being the extent of the additional comfort-providing features. All of the technology and lightweight performance come from the shoe’s innovative printed material.

According to adidas, this is its “most design-forward silhouette yet.” The laceless, seamless design is created to hug your foot “like a second skin,” claims the German sportswear giant in a statement.

Now, this isn’t adidas’ first 3D-printed experiment. It’s been almost a decade since we first saw the brand with the three stripes incorporate similar lattice-structured 3D printed fabrics into the soles of its shoes.

However, this sneaker does mark a significant step forward. The Climacool is the first time adidas has created an entirely 3D-printed, one-piece sneaker and made it widely available to shop.

The days when you can walk into any local sneaker store and cop a pair of 3D-printed shoes are getting closer. And on May 2, a heap of retailers will be stocking the Climacool, setting you back $140.

Within the last six months, On Running has also expanded the output of its revolutionary spray-on sneaker, Nike debuted its first shoe using the technology, and PUMA launched an expanded range of 3D-printed Mostros with A$AP Rocky.

Niche start-ups, such as Zellerfeld, have long been making strides in how sneakers can be produced entirely using 3D printing, but this new batch of shoes from footwear’s most established players denotes a shift.

Sneakers of this ilk have always been considered futuristic because, well, they are.

3D-printed shoes rethink everything we once knew about shoemaking: There's no handiwork required, it's only made with one fabric, and there's no stitching to be found in the construction.

But now that the big fish have caught up, the future is near. This increasingly large batch of shoes, offered by sportswear's biggest names, is a step toward making 3D-printed sneakers commonplace.