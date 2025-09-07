Make no mistake: among seasoned nomads and rookie roamers alike, Ireland has long established itself as a hotspot for postcards and pints. The land of rolling green hills, misty folklore, and pubs where Jameson is much more than just a surname, the small isle nation regularly tops the bucket lists of frequent flyers. But this August, under the canopy of unusually balmy 75-degree weather (that’s 25 degrees for the Celsius-inclined!), the tourists shuttling into the Instagrammable lush expanse of Killykeen National Park in rural Cavan weren’t there for the typical wanderlust sightseeing. Armed with freshly strung guitars, laptops, and external hard drives, these rising musicians were partnering up with industry mentors from across the globe and the Grammy award-winning Anderson .Paak for the second annual Jameson Distilled Sounds.

Cabin keys clinked in their pockets, but it was the instruments that were to unlock the week ahead. The premise was simple, albeit Camp Rock-esque: each artist was paired with another from a different country—and likely a different genre—and were now to meet face to face for the first time. Tasked with creating an original track together in just four days, they were half jetlagged, double caffeinated, and fully ready to collab. The grounds were serene—deceptively so. Wooden cabins hid instruments flown in from over TK countries, a still lake glinted under late-afternoon sun, and the boathouse begged the unlikely duet partners to write a ballad on its creaky dock…or maybe sample the sound of the oars for a beat. Yes, this may have been nature, but who said anything about a “quiet retreat” on the itinerary?

For an industry oversaturated with algorithms and social media self-promo, it takes more than a viral moment to cut through the noise. For musicians from burgeoning markets, the four-day residency was a launchpad for what the industry is always looking for: the “next big thing.” To leap from local acclaim to global attention takes access, mentorship, and network—the kind of connections and guidance most artists only dream of. Instead of relying on endless streams of data and playlists to get noticed, Distilled Sounds recenters the artist in the art by immersing newcomers with seasoned industry pros.

For Namibia-native hip-hop star, KP Illest, news of his arrival to the grounds made headlines back at home. “Things like this don’t often happen to people that come from where I come from,” he reflected. Turns out, success still prefers a handshake over a hashtag.

As the golden sun slanted, and the sound of half-finished hooks toned down in the Studio cabin, the smell of charred BBQ drifted through the air, tangled up with citrusy whiskey sours and Eitleán Páipéar cocktails—Irish Paper Planes with a smoother landing. Artists wandered the grounds, bouncing ideas off one another and passing headphones off for critiques on their latest mix. Saint Kylo, a crooner from Malaysia, handed over a riffed-out synth loop to his musical partner, Skinner, a red-headed Evan Peters lookalike punk rocker from Ireland for feedback on a bassline. “Class!” says Skinner in typical Irish agreement. Host Lea Ogunlami took to the mic to announce the arrival of the man of the hour—er, week. A chant of “A.P.!” erupted as Anderson .Paak sauntered in, typical sunnies on, atypical Bowser backpack strewn over his shoulder. Actually, scratch that: he is known for his daring fashion, after all.

“What’s the bleeding craic?” Anderson .Paak shouted into the mic in full Irish lilt. Translation: “What’s happening?” He raised his glass in a toast to the week ahead, and every corner of the cabin buzzed with the promise of music yet to be made…or was that the vintage amps?

To make it in music today involves more than just a good hook and a keen pair of ears. These days, it’s less about “what’s your sound?” and more about “what’s your story?” After all, it’s not enough to just write a song—you have to craft a universe around it. Case in point: “Building a Universe”, a panel chat with renowned creative director, Jeremy Ngatho Cole, producer and all-around beat wizard, Iglooghost, and visual artist responsible for the likes of Anderson .Paak’s vinyl covers, Rhymezlikedimez. Musicians streamed in for insight on the DNA of visuals, sound, and identity, and furiously jotted notes down for later reference as they built out their musical microcosms over the coming days.

Sparked with new ideas, some slipped away for studio time, grabbing their guitars and notebooks in an eager rush to strike on fresh inspiration. Others lingered for “Sleeve Notes” with Anderson .Paak, a laidback discussion delving into the nitty-gritty of songcraft. He cued up forgotten verses and early mixes while casually recounting the time he bartered with Andre 3000 to keep his vocals on a track. “Sometimes that’s all you have to do to craft a Grammy winner!” A.P. reflected. Cue the audience’s knowing head nods and scribble of pens.

Four days of songwriting, panels, and impromptu lakeside jam sessions had all been poured neat into one last round: the final performances. The campground crew was whisked away to Dublin, trading Cavan’s misty hills for the city’s cobbled streets and neon-lit pubs. What began as scrawled lyrics and half-finished melodies was distilled into polished ten-minute final performances. Each duo took to the stage in a live rendition of the tracks they forged together in countryside studio cabins days prior.

As the last track’s melodies faded, Anderson .Paak raised a glass from his front row seat. “It’s tragic to give you guys a challenge and you just exceed expectations,” he joked. Applause and high fives erupted across the room. The week was over, but the tracks (and the connections) would linger. Yes, just like a shot of Jameson. Fitting, isn’t it?