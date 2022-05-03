Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
The Most Gilded, Glamorous Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet Outfits

Written by Highsnobiety in Culture
Who was best-dressed at the Met Gala 2022? That's for the peanut gallery known as the internet to decide.

We've ranked the best outfits (and worst looks) that hit the "Gilded Glamour"-themed red carpet, attended by a rogue's gallery of celebrities — Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, and the Hadids included.

So join us, won't you, as we take a tour through the Met Gala 2022 outfits, looks, and moments that won the first Monday in May.

Vanessa Hudgens & La La Anthony

Despite Hamish Bowles' silly gold crown, his red carpet co-hosts Vanessa Hudgens (in Moschino) and La La Anthony (in LaQuan Smith) look absolutely luminous.

Emma Chamberlain

Radiant in Louis Vuitton, Emma even gilded her lids.

Melissa King's hands

Top Chef winner Melissa King met the white tie requirements with a fairly rote Thom Browne shorts suit but slayed the Gilded Glamour motif with truly epic hand jewelry.

Janicza Bravo

Filmmaker and screenwriter Janicza Bravo's Schiaparelli look is gilded, glamorous, and white tie, all in one. Big points for the toe shoes and funky hat.

Wendi Murdoch

Set politics aside for a moment — feather dresses (this one by Giambattista Valli) are cruise control to cool. Add in a backdrop of roses? Chef's kiss.

Tommy Dorfman

Rubber meets the Met Gala's red carpet road, thanks to Christopher Kane.

Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber's dangly Alexander McQueen dress is nice enough, but her flowing locks seal the deal.

Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monáe always looks impeccable, especially in this glittery Ralph Lauren number. Wannabe mermaids, take note.

Venus Williams

Understated in Chloé, with a splash of sparkle.

Anderson .Paak

Sunglasses, leather flares, and a tapestry jacket. As is usually the case with Gucci, more is more is more.

Michelle Yeoh

A high-society woman, indeed. (Check the watch, too.)

Sophie Turner

Gilded Glamour takes a back seat to Goth Glamour but honestly, we're not even mad.

Kelvin Harrison Jr.'s pants + the poncho behind him

Kelvin Harrison Jr.'s shoe-pants and the accidentally matching poncho on the dude behind him is sublime.

Cynthia Erivo

Erivo stuns in Louis Vuitton, tiny trunk included.

Sebastian Stan

Stan pushes the big suit agenda in Valentino pink.

Quannah Chasinghorse

The trailblazing model is done up in custom jewelry by indigenous-owned label Antelope Woman Designs.

Alicia Keys & Swizz Beatz

Cue: "Empire State of Mind."

Glenn Close

Another major Valentino moment.

Kodi Smit-McPhee

In Bottega Veneta and Cartier, Smit-McPhee channeled the all-American concept of "Casual Fridays," per his red carpet interview. Zhuzh-ed up denim is always a winner in our book, even when it's actually leather dyed to look like denim.

Teyana Taylor & Winnie Harlow

Simply otherworldly!

Questlove

Zegna + Birkenstocks = icon behavior.

Kiki Layne

Regencycore to a tee.

Chi Ossé

A dashing suit with a deep backstory? Met Gala gold (and glamour).

Megan Thee Stallion

A biblically accurate angel.

Billie Eilish

The junior Eilish nails the theme in a corseted Gucci gown that would look right at home in HBO's The Gilded Age.

Irina Shayk

In head-to-toe black leather, Irina Shayk gives Julia Fox a run for her money.

Nicola Coughlan

We didn't expect anything short of perfection from the Bridgerton star and she delivered.

Naomi Campbell

 

Bedazzled in Burberry, the supermodel adds extra glamour with a $6.6 million Jacob & Co. necklace.

Gigi Hadid

Not sure what exactly is going on here, but puffer season is clearly continuing into May.

Jared Leto, Dakota Johnson & Alessandro Michele

Gucci gang.

SZA

SZA brings the drama in a voluminous Vivienne Westwood gown and equally substantial hat.

Cardi B

Gilded and glamorous in Versace.

Kid Cudi

Just Kid Cudi in an Yves Klein blue Kenzo cape.

Lizzo

The only thing better than Lizzo in Thom Browne is Lizzo in Thom Browne with a gilded, glamourous flute.

Dwayne Wade

Sorry, Timothée — Dwayne is the only one who can pull off a shirtless suit combo, topping off his Versace fit with Tiffany & Co. jewels and a Vacheron Constantin watch.

Oscar Isaac

Another Oscar Isaac Kilt™.

