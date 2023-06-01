Sign up to never miss a drop
Ann Demeulemeester Has a New Name at the Helm

Words By Tayler Willson

This year’s creative director merry-go-round is undeniably in full swing as Belgian label Ann Demeulemeester now welcomes Stefano Gallici to its helm following the abrupt departure of Ludovic de Saint Sernin on May 20.

de Saint Sernin — who only joined Ann Demeulemeester back in December 2022 — announced that he’d be departing the label after only one season, with sources citing “management differences” between the designer and the Ann Demeulemeester team as the instigator.

Nevertheless, the show (or shows?) must go on, and with the appointment of Gallici – a designer best known as being the assistant to Haider Ackermann at his eponymous label, before joining Ann Demeulemeester’s menswear team in 2020 – it has.

Ann Demeulemeester's decision to hire from within isn't the first time a high-end label has opted for a lesser-known designer as opposed to a more established name of late.

On May 31 Bally named Simone Bellotti, a veteran menswear designer who joined the label in October 2022, as its new creative lead following the also-sudden departure of Rhuigi Villaseñor after less than 18 months in charge.

Gallici’s first collection for Ann Demeulemeester will be revealed during Paris Fashion Week in September.

“Stefano immediately demonstrated a strong creativity and a clear vision for Ann Demeulemeester,” said Claudio Antonioli of the Antonioli Group which acquired the Belgian outfit back in 2019. “He [Gallici] represents the DNA of the brand with an eye to the future.”

