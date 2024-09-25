Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Meet the New Dries, (Kinda) Same as the Old Dries

Written by Jake Silbert in Style

Dries Van Noten, the man whom I spoke to right before he departed his eponymous fashion house, was not entirely uninvolved with the DVN Spring/Summer 2025 collection. However, it's the first DVN collection to be presented without DVN himself present.

No successor has been named for Van Noten just yet — expect news before the FW25 menswear collection is shown in January — so his design team took a bow at the end of the SS25 womenswear collection on September 25. And they deserved it.

Shop Dries Van Noten
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The collection, a strong showing of brilliant patient luxury, upholds the motifs core to the Dries Van Noten brand.

We beheld glamourous dresses, statement jewelry and familiar layering pieces made revelatory by surprising textiles, all classic Van Noten touches.

That's good news for fans of Van Noten's distinct style of uncomplicated luxury.

But the design team didn't eschew innovation entirely.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Van Noten has never not turned out sumptuous accessories to match his sublime ready-to-wear, but the DVN designers outdid themselves for SS25, turning out some truly exquisite handbags.

Highsnobiety
1 / 6

Hefty snakeskin shoulder bags and robust knitted clutches mirrored the more-is-more nature of Van Noten's offering, arguably even stealing some of the spotlight and suggesting a renewed focus on accessories.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The thing about the DVN brand is, though the designer has a reputation for understated elegance, he's really a maximalist. Van Noten's collections were always packed with colors, textures, patterns, and prints. Sure, they were applied to unpretentiously plain silhouettes but that only served to ground their exuberance.

It's a neat trick that plenty of designers have attempted to imitate in years since but there was only one Dries. Luckily, his brand is in the next-most capable hands.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Samba OG W Cloud White/Legacy Teal/Wonder White
$130.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Martine RoseCelebration Football Top Green
$385.00
Available in:
SMLXL
Stockholm Surfboard ClubUmi Scarf Purple Check
$120.00
Available in:
One size
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Knit-Picking Cardigans For Our Fall Rotation
    • Style
  • The Best High-Quality Blank Sweats in Streetwear And Beyond
    • Style
  • Post-Retirement, Dries Van Noten Is Still Working on Fragrance & Beauty (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Beauty
  • Face Value: The 5 Best Beauty Drops of June
    • Beauty
  • Dries Van Noten’s New Perfume Breaks All the Rules (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Beauty
What To Read Next
  • adidas & CLOT’s Meshtastic Sneaker Is Another Breezy Banger
    • Sneakers
  • Nike’s All-New Mega-Chunky Air Max Sneaker Comes With a Lift Kit
    • Sneakers
  • Cecilie Bahnsen & ASICS' SS25 Sneakers Are Dad Shoes With Flower Power
    • Sneakers
  • Meet the New Dries, (Kinda) Same as the Old Dries
    • Style
  • A ‘Universal’ Blush Brings Beauty’s Shade Problem Back to Light
    • Beauty
  • Birkenstock’s Underrated Loafer Becomes Terrifically Textured
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now