After Two Seasons, Bally & Rhuigi Call It Quits

Bally & Rhuigi Villaseñor are over. The RHUDE founder was appointed creative director of the Swiss luxury house just over a year ago in January 2022 but, as of May 2023, the pair have amicably separated.

“My experience at Bally has been an incredible honor,” Villaseñor said in a statement provided to Highsnobiety. “I wish the brand nothing but the best in all its future endeavors and look forward to enjoying its next creative chapter.”

“I would like to thank Rhuigi for all his creative contributions during his time at Bally," CEO Nicolas Girotto continued. "His passion, energy, and creativity helped catapult Bally back into the spotlight, further rejuvenating the brand’s 170-year legacy through a modern, glamorous lens.”

Rhuigi Villaseñor's first Bally collection, Spring/Summer 2023, debuted in September 2022. It was an interesting time in fashion, when fresh-faced creative directors like Villaseñor, Bottega Veneta's Mathieu Blazy, and Ferragamo's Maxmilian Davis were revamping storied fashion houses in their own image.

Neither Bally nor Villaseñor had publicly commented elsewhere on the news of Villaseñor's departure by the time that the news initially broke early on May 16. Villaseñor's Instagram account retained the line "CD of BALLY."

Akin to how Gucci and Louis Vuitton operated in 2022 without their own creative directors, Bally will give its in-house design team the reigns to lead its ready-to-wear forward. Their Spring/Summer 2024 collection will be revealed during Milan Fashion Week in September 2023.

Rhuigi, meanwhile, will continue to lead RHUDE, the luxe-streetwear label he founded in 2015. Imminently popular with musicians, basketball players and the Los Angeles fashion set, RHUDE has evolved from a popular line of slim-cut drawstring track pants, dubbed "traxedos" (track + tuxedo), into a full collection of ready-to-wear for men and women, complete with footwear and accessories.

High-profile collaborations with the likes of McLaren and PUMA have followed as part of RHUDE's growth.

Presumably, Bally expected Villaseñor to bring that young, eager-to-spend consumer from his label over to the 172-year-old Swiss brand. No specific reason was given for his departure nor has a successor been announced.

I'm reminded of Brioni's appointment of Justin O'Shea, which lasted a mere six months. O'Shea, a fashion director at Mytheresa.com, attempted to swiftly reconfigure staid suitmaker Brioni as a rock 'n roll tailor, casting Metallica in his inaugural campaign and dressing models at his debut fashion show in fingerless crocodile leather gloves.

The reason for O'Shea's departure was never made clear but scuttlebutt at the time figured that his edgier Brioni risked alienating the nearly 70-year-old Italian company's traditional-leaning clientele.

Obviously, I can't say whether or not Bally executives thought the same after Rhuigi Villaseñor sent metallic gold bodysuits and cowboy hats down the runway or perhaps if Villaseñor, torn between Bally and RHUDE, elected to focus on his own line.

One can only wonder.