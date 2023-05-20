Ludovic de Saint Sernin & Ann Demeulemeester Are Over

And just like that, Ludovic de Saint Sernin and Ann Demeulemeester call it quits.

Ann Demeulemeester appointed the French designer as creative director in December 2022. "Sensuality, tension, silhouette, fluidity, wildness and a graphic feel are defining pillars of the language Ludovic de Saint Sernin is about to build as he traces the new course of Ann Demeulemeester," the brand wrote when announcing its new head.

de Saint Sernin delivered just that during his debut show in March 2023 during Paris Fashion Week. Hunter Schafer even donned a look from the acclaimed presentation, blessing us with some euphoric underboob behavior.

Now after one season, de Saint Sernin is officially out of his creative director role at the Belgian label.

Why did de Saint Sernin step down after just barely a year? Specifics are a little fuzzy. However, amidst the news, sources brought up management differences between de Saint Sernin and Ann Demeulemeester's team. Others speculate that de Saint Sernin struggled to balance his namesake label and Ann Demeulemeester.

de Saint Serin's departure comes just days after Rhuigi's exit from Bally after two seasons and Jeremy Scott's from Moschino after ten years. And so fashion's creative director game of musical chairs continues.

Plans for Ann Demeulemeester are under wraps as of right now, including who's next in line for the helm. But the fashion folk have some ideas. Olivier Theyskens might wake up to a couple of Instagram mentions.