Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Ludovic de Saint Sernin Joins Ann Demeulemeester

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style

Ludovic de Saint Sernin, the Belgian designer known for his slinky, gender-fluid wares, will take the reins at Ann Demeulemeester.

The 31-year-old is Ann Demeulemeester's first new creative director since Sébastien Meunier departed in 2020. New Guards Group co-founder Claudio Antonioli acquired the label following Meunier's exit and appointed an unnamed design team to oversee its direction.

Ann Demeulemeester herself, who exited her namesake brand in 2013, returned to the fold last year and remains tangentially involved with the house. The fashion veteran sells pottery and ceramics, an endeavor she launched in 2019, at Ann Demeulemeester's recently reopened flagship store in Antwerp.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

"Sensuality, tension, silhouette, fluidity, wildness and a graphic feel are defining pillars of the language Ludovic de Saint Sernin is about to build as he traces the new course of Ann Demeulemeester, injecting his approach to fashion as a tool to shape and free one’s presence and appearance," a statement from the brand reads.

Indeed!

De Saint Sernin got his start as a member of Balmain's design team. After two years at the French maison, he went out on his own to found an eponymous label. Since launching in 2017, Ludovic de Saint Sernin has built a reputation for its androgynous, minimal designs charged with an erotic undercurrent.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

"My work is largely influenced by Robert Mapplethorpe’s photography," de Saint Sernin said in an interview from 2017. "Self-expression, the search of identity and sexuality are infinite sources of inspiration."

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

His first collection for Ann Demeulemeester will debut at Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023 in March. De Saint Sernin's new role is the latest shakeup to rock luxury fashion, following the shuttering of Raf Simons and Alessandro Michele's departure from Gucci.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Multiple colors
MonclerAqua Rain Boots Black
$415.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
GramicciSherpa Jacket Natural Swirl
$190.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
PattaFleece Scarf Black
$65.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • This Is (Still) the Golden Age of Old Folks Selling New Clothes
  • You Cannot Tell Alexander Skarsgård's Legs What to Do
  • All 10 of Saint Laurent's $31k Turntables Look as Good as They Sound (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Luxury Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where To Buy Them
  • At His Trial, A$AP Rocky Quietly Soft-Launched a New Wardrobe
What To Read Next
  • adidas' Crispy-Thin Gazelle Sneaker Out-Slims Even the Samba
  • Central Cee Will Never Not Dress Like Central Cee (EXCLUSIVE)
  • adidas' Prettiest Sneaker Is Also Its Pinkest
  • Off Script: The It-Girls of Tribeca Film Festival Aren't Dressing for the Plot
  • The World’s Oldest Dive Watch Is Prettiest When Pink
  • This Is (Still) the Golden Age of Old Folks Selling New Clothes
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now