Anok Yai Believes in Aliens

in BeautyWords By Alexandra Pauly

Anok Yai has always been a fragrance fanatic. The 26-year-old model — who, since being discovered in 2017, has risen fashion's ranks to become a next-gen "Super" — started wearing perfume in middle school. Her love for scent has only grown: "I wear fragrance to go to sleep," she tells Highsnobiety. "I love doing aromatherapy... I never leave my house without a perfume bottle in my bag."

Given her olfactive obsession, it's only fitting that Yai has landed a major fragrance campaign: Last month, she became the face of Mugler's latest Alien perfume, Hypersense. Ahead, we chat with the star about her love for Grace Jones and Bette Davis, heated eyelash curlers, and whether she thinks extraterrestrial life exists.

What does Mugler represent to you? How do you think you embody the brand?

I've been in love with the brand since I was a little kid... it shows me the energy of a dark, serious, sexy, powerful woman. And when I'm wearing [Alien Hypersense], I always feel dark and edgy — and my most confident.

Mugler campaigns are always next-level. What was it like shooting the Alien Hypersense film?

The way I work with them is very collaborative. They wanted a lot of action in the film — there was one scene where they had me jumping from wall-to-wall. I was like, 'Can I climb on the wall?' They're like, 'Let's figure it out.'

So you did your own stunts?

I did all of it... it was intense. It felt like I was shooting an action film.

Fragrance is so powerful in that it evokes emotion and memory. What feeling or vibe does Alien Hypersense bring up for you?

I've been obsessed with fragrance since I was a kid. I wear fragrances like they're different outfits. When I wear [Alien Hypersense], I feel like I'm moving in slow motion. I feel like a leopard — sensual and warm. I wore it on a date and, you know, it worked.

That's one of the greatest parts about fragrance — you can put it on a set the mood for the day.

Like when you walk in and people can smell you before they even see you. Amazing.

What smells are the most comforting and relaxing for you?

When I do spa days, I love using rose. That's my favorite. So I'll use my rose oils and then a lot of jasmine and lavender.

Who is your biggest beauty icon or inspiration?

It changes every day but right now, we're feeling Grace Jones and Bette Davis.

Why them in particular?

I've always liked the way that Grace controls the room. She doesn't give a fuck about what anyone thinks of her. I use her a lot for my makeup looks... I used her as a reference for the Met Gala two years ago. For Bette Davis, have you seen the movie All About Eve? It's one of the best movies, you have to watch it. The way that she moves through a room... I love that.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

You've worked with some of fashion's most successful makeup artists. What's the best beauty tip you've learned behind-the-scenes?

I learned about heated eyelash curlers. I didn't know that was a thing, but I have naturally shorter eyelashes, so I like to use a heated one — it's like curling your hair.

What's one beauty product you can't live without?

I can't live without my microcurrent facials.

Do you think aliens exist?

Absolutely. I hope they look like they do in the movies.

