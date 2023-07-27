Sign up to never miss a drop
Shayne Oliver's Anonymous Club & PUMA Obsess Over Plastic

in Sneakers Words By Jake Silbert
Shayne Oliver is nothing if not busy. Besides all of their behind-the-scenes work, Oliver's mobilizing their own eponymous outfits in this post-Hood By Air world, primarily focusing on enigmatic imprint Anonymous Club.

Part clothing brand and part artist collective, Anonymous Club is anything it wants to be. And, now, Anonymous Club is a PUMA collaborator.

Neither Oliver nor their various organizations participate in many footwear collaborations. There was an UGG collab not so long ago, sure, but that's basically it as far as recent team-ups go.

So consider Anonymous Club's rubber PUMA Plexus and the accompanying, plastic-centric campaign mission statements for the design ethos of Oliver's upstart imprint. Hey, rubber and plastic are both branches on the same polymer-derived family tree.

Inspired by the retro Mostro shoe — a mostly forgotten driving shoe that looks impressively contemporary — the Plexus is a relatively new PUMA shape, having debuted in early 2023.

Anonymous Club transforms the beefy sports sneaker into a veritable art piece, with the shoe's typically textural upper replaced by unbranded vinyl.

Combined with the similarly translucent rubber outsole, Anonymous Club's signature PUMA is almost more of an artistic expression than sneaker collaboration, which is pretty par for Oliver's course, if anything is ever par for course for Oliver.

Available August 5 on PUMA's website, stores, and select stockists, Anonymous Club's rubber Plexus shoe is a rare opportunity to slide into a Shayne Oliver-designed sneaker.

And, even if that means nothing to you, if Oliver's pioneering work with HBA didn't make you a fan, if the Berlin-based artist isn't already on your radar, well, these shoes are probably still worth a look if only for the simple fact that they're completely weatherproof.

