Rihanna Makes Creepin' in FENTY x PUMA Creepers Look Like Art (EXCLUSIVE)

Spring has sprung, and FENTY x PUMA's latest drop has Rihanna in full bloom — and creepin' (no TLC). In the newest FENTY x PUMA campaign, Rihanna goes incognito mode in only a way she would: swaddled in flowers and laced up in new Creeper Phatty sneakers.

Wait, new FENTY x PUMA Creepers?! Yep, and this batch is looking buttery than ever.

After reviving the iconic Creeper as a thicc stepper in 2023, Fenty x PUMA returns with more Creeper Phatty shoes realized with new leathery constructions.

Forget the usual suede build, the newest FENTY x PUMA Creepers are a game-changer. They now boast premium nubuck constructions, giving the phat sneaker a new luxe design. After all, Rihanna knows a thing or two about luxury looks.

The earth-toned sneakers — which comes in Totally Taupe, Green Fog, and Warm White — are then topped with gilded Fenty and PUMA sign-offs, further playing on the shoe's luxurious new vibe.

True to the Phatty way, FENTY x PUMA's Creeper Phatty sneaker preserves its oversized look, again sporting a stacked gum sole and chunky shoelaces.

So, when can fans expect the new FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty sneakers? Well, first, PUMA plans to party with Rihanna in Europe to celebrate the launch of the new earthy Creepers. Immediately after the festivities, the taupe colorway will drop exclusively at PUMA on April 17 at 12 AM EST.

FENTY x PUMA's Creeper Phatty "Green Fog" and "Warm White" sneaker will later launch on April 25 at PUMA. Fans can also catch the chunky, earth-toned shoes at select retailers.

The people wanted Creepers, so Fenty x PUMA answered prayers. After cooking up some shiny King Avanti sneakers (hairy takes too), FENTY and PUMA's Creeper sneakers finally returned in thicc glory.

Rihanna made our dreams come true. Now, let's make Rihanna's wishes of an A$AP Rocky collaboration happen next.